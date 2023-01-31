Your "run to the bank" just got easier
Tampanians who bank with Bank of Central Florida are looking at a shorter commute thanks to the recently expanded 1 North Dale Mabry Hwy location . The new space includes a full service first-floor lobby + offices .
Managed by 813 local and Tampa Bay Market Executive Lauren Fernandez , the new office is part of Bank of Central Florida’s growth plan, Vision 2025 , which includes further expansion along the I-4 corridor .*
