Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda canals recovering after Hurricane Island

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
During Hurricane Ian, the Punta Gorda canal system suffered catastrophic seawall failures. After inspection, the staff projected over six and a half miles in Punta Gorda suffered from the damage.

A list of affected residential addresses has been developed after the initial inspection. Canal maintenance staff will update the list every couple of days until all failures have been fixed.

Residents can view this information and more at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/services/canal-maintenance .

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

