ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

SPOTTED: Cheer from Bethlehem and Colonie at Fear the Storm Competition

By John McIntyre
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BY61m_0kXe9ZV700

SARATOGA – Cheerleaders from all over the Capital District headed to Saratoga High School to compete at the Fear the Storm Competition on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Bethlehem Cheerleading Club brought three teams, one in each of the 6U, 8U, and 12U divisions.  The 6U and 8U teams took home first place and the 12U team took second place.

The Colonie Raiderettes brought three teams in the 8U, 12U, and 18U divisions. All teams won first place.

The Capital District Angels closed out the competition with an outstanding performance that had everyone on their feet cheering. The Capital District Angels is a special needs cheer team.

To see all the photos of the event, visit spotlightnews.com.

To view all the photos from the event click here or on a photo below to click/swipe through the rest.

Photos by Rachel Dottino.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Roller rink holds South High Marathon Dance benefit

The South High Marathon Dance is set to return to South Glens Falls Central School District and raise money for charity. Every year that the dance is held, community groups step up to support it, generating the money to keep it going - so that students can generate the money to keep people alive while fighting debilitating illnesses.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Union College is ditching its Dutchmen nickname

Union College is planning to retire the Dutchmen mascot and find a new nickname for its athletic teams. An announcement on the Schenectady school’s website says it’s looking for a new name that represents Union’s proud history and bright future. This change is part of a comprehensive...
SCHENECTADY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ coming in May!

30 years in the making, Dale Baldwin’s grand plan nears fruition at corner of Routes 149, 9L, Qby. If it seems like forever that people have wondered what’s happening with the handsome wooden buildings gradually taking shape at the busy intersection of Routes 149 and 9L in Queensbury, it’s because, in a way, it has.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Spotlight News

Student-Athletes Honored by BOE

DELMAR — The Bethehem Central Board of Education recently honored its student athletes by presenting them with an Eagle pin in recognition of their achievements. Field Hockey The Field Hockey […]
DELMAR, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body

Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
SCHENECTADY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Man Dies After Wild Brawl at Vermont Middle School Basketball Game

A 60-year-old man died after a scrap broke out among crowd members at a basketball game between rival middle schools in Vermont on Tuesday, authorities said. The brawl occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the Alburgh Community Education Center, with officers responding to a report of a “large fight involving multiple spectators,” according to a release from the Vermont State Police. It was unclear what sparked the brawl at the seventh- and eighth-graders’ game, with footage of the incident showing a number of adults rushing the court to trade blows. Several people, including the victim, identified by police as Russell Giroux of Alburgh, left the school immediately after the fight. Giroux later sought medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His death is under active investigation. Both middle schools involved in the game released statements on the matter, with Alburgh school officials saying the community had been “shocked and saddened” by Giroux’s death.@CNN Man killed at middle school basketball game in Vermont pic.twitter.com/XeemBOl042— dpat (@HalfBaked802) February 1, 2023 Read it at TMZ
VERMONT STATE
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
mynbc5.com

Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

St. Helen Of The Cross Old Catholic Chapel & Ministries Now Holding Services At New Ballston Spa Location

BALLSTON SPA — A new church has established its roots in Ballston Spa, featuring a congregation led by an area native. St. Helen of the Cross Old Catholic Chapel and Ministries held its first service on Jan. 8. The Very Reverend Canon Richard Russo, a member of The Society of Mercy, said the location “literally just found me.”
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy