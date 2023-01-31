More Stream for Your Green: Paramount+ Adds Showtime To Sweeten Package Deal

On Jan. 30, Paramount Global said it plans to integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms. The Showtime streaming service will no longer be available later in 2023 , reported CNBC, and will instead be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime.

Streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ have forced many other media companies to prioritize streaming services. According to Reuters , Paramount Global has relied on Showtime to complement the Paramount+ brand with popular shows like “Billions,” “Yellowjackets” and “Dexter.”

In a letter to staff on Monday, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global president of entertainment and youth brands, said the company will divert away from areas that account for less than 10% of views and instead focus on shows that have franchise potential, Reuters noted.

A Paramount spokesperson said pricing for the combined streaming platform will be announced in the coming weeks, as reported by CNBC . Paramount+ prices start at $4.99 a month while Showtime’s streaming service is $10.99 a month. A bundled offering of the two starts at $11.99 a month.

“With Showtime’s content integrated into our flagship streaming service […] Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a staff memo on Monday, according to CNN .

In November, Paramount said that Paramount+ had 46 million customers, CNBC reported. The company will report its fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 16.

