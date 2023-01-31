ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond

The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Look: Wife Of 49ers Star Is Furious With Eagles Stadium

The wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, Sydney, did not enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL spouse has vowed never to return to the Philadelphia stadium after being relentlessly heckled during Sunday's NFC Championship game. “I didn’t feel safe. The ‘F-yous’ and shoving.. I ...
