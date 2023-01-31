Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Look: Wife Of 49ers Star Is Furious With Eagles Stadium
The wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, Sydney, did not enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL spouse has vowed never to return to the Philadelphia stadium after being relentlessly heckled during Sunday's NFC Championship game. “I didn’t feel safe. The ‘F-yous’ and shoving.. I ...
Sporting News
LeBron James spotted wearing unreleased Tiffany & Co Nike Air Force 1
The wait is finally over! Tiffany & Co has been putting out teasers of a crossover with Nike over the past week, with visuals of a Tiffany Blue sneaker box that hints at a potential shoe collaboration. The American jeweller just dropped the first images of the Nike Air Force...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
721K+
Followers
92K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0