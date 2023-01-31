ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Central Valley location among Bed Bath & Beyond closures

By Jeremy Tanner
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6ogL_0kXe9QYa00

(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of an additional 87 stores that will be closing, following an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans.

The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.

Among the 10 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in California, the store at 3125 South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia will be shutting its doors as well.

Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being done to increase efficiency as the company works with advisors to “consider multiple paths” as the retailer tries to turn the business around.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Last Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had defaulted on its loans, which may force it to consider restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

The filing included some of the other strategies Bed Bath & Beyond is employing to improve its financial position, such as lowering costs, trimming capital expenditures, trying to rework rental deals with landlords and reducing the footprint of its stores, as well as the caveat that “these measures may not be successful.”

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy , saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

nonyabuisness
2d ago

people are losing their jobs, thanks to the Biden inflation and Newsom regulations and increased taxes.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad

"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
CARLSBAD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt

With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Lower natural gas bills coming to California

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

New 3200 seat church to officially open on Thursday in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
VISALIA, CA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California snowpack doubled its average for February, new snow survey finds

SIERRA NEVADA MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KRON) — California’s snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains is nearly double its average depth, state water officials discovered during the second snow survey of the season. After nine back-to-back winter storms, deep snow blanketed a meadow where California Department of Water Resources officials measured water content and snow depth Wednesday. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

How a California premium winery quickly flipped its boomer-dominated consumer base to younger generations

Amid more sobering reports this month that wine is becoming an increasingly tougher sell to younger, diverse generations came two surprising signs that the industry can quickly and successfully change course. In one case, a 140-year-old California winery discovered how to quickly shift its consumer base away from being dependent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy