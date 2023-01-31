Read full article on original website
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
Fetcher Names David Sidlar as Head of Operations
Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that David Sidlar will lead the company’s Operations team. Sidlar brings to Fetcher extensive experience in talent operations, including previous leadership roles at Kelly Services, Allegis Group, and nextSource. He stepped into his new role in October and is responsible for leading the organization’s operational strategy and overseeing the day-to-day success of Fetcher’s sourcing and QA teams.
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources.
Leading Sales Ecosystems Enabler, Mindmatrix, Enters 2023 on a High Note
The company reported a 28% increase in revenue and achieved multiple milestones in 2022. Pittsburgh-based sales ecosystems enablement solution provider, Mindmatrix, welcomed 2023 on a positive note as the company clocked a record revenue growth of over 28% at the end of 2022. Mindmatrix has more to celebrate than just that, as the company achieved many milestones in the past year.
Chetu Announces Odoo Partnership
Global Software Developer Partners with Leading Open-Source Enterprise Resource Planning Platform to Offer Custom ERP Solutions to International Clientele. Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, announced its new partner status with Odoo, a developer of easy-to-use, open-source business applications that form a complete suite of tools to accompany any business needs. As an Odoo partner, Chetu’s experts are expanding their ability to provide ERP software development services to its clients across the industry spectrum.
Granify Announces Rapid Personalization for Retailers
After driving over $680 million in additional revenue for retailers in 2022, Granify is removing the burden of requiring developer and technical resources for retailers to rapidly test ideas and personalize the shopping experience. Granify Inc., acclaimed for its innovative conversion optimization platform, has announced the launch of Granify Rapid...
Blue Yonder Releases Q4 2022 Company Highlights and Q1 2023 Commerce Industry Insights
Seamless shopping experience, AI growth, need for automation, importance of stores and frontline workers, and stabilizing logistics among top trends Blue Yonder is monitoring heading into Q1 2022. Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder), a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, released its Q4 2022 Company Highlights...
Cognizant Names Eric Branderiz to Board of Directors
-Branderiz brings over 26 years of financial and C-suite experience across the energy and technology sectors. -Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans will not stand for re-election. Cognizant announced the appointment of Eric Branderiz to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective February 21, 2023. Upon the commencement of Mr. Branderiz’s term, Cognizant’s Board will expand from 11 to 12 members, 11 of whom will be independent.
Rackspace Technology Appoints Leading Technology Executive Anthony Roberts to Board of Directors
Rackspace Technology , a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the appointment of Anthony Roberts to its board of directors, effective as of January 30, 2023. Roberts is filling the board seat recently vacated by Tim Campos who stepped down due to his increase of time commitments related to his new role as Chief Information Officer at Apple.
XOi’s Stacey Bright honored with exclusive 2022 SaaS Marketing Leader Award
APPEALIE recognizes field service software provider’s VP of marketing for industry achievements, leadership skills, and talent management. Stacey Bright, vice president of marketing for XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, has been named a 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Marketing Leader Award Winner.
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
Sync2sell Launches New Marketplace Integrations for Lightspeed Users
Sync2Sell.com expands its offerings by now enabling Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to sync their shops to Facebook and Instagram. Users can control marketplace eCommerce business within their Point of Sale system with simplicity and ease. Industry leader Lightspeed Commerce helps entrepreneurs run both retail locations and...
GEP’S Subhash Makhija Tapped for the Prestigious CNBC CEO Council
Subhash Makhija leads NJ-based global procurement and supply chain powerhouse GEP. Expected to bring deep understanding of supply chain risk and resilience, sustainability and digital transformation to preeminent leadership group. GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its...
How HoduSoft Helps CPaaS Companies In United States To Bring Innovative UC products
HoduSoft helps US CPaaS companies innovate UC products by providing support and solutions, driving success in the rapidly growing market. HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, is carving a name for itself in the United States by partnering with CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies such as Signalmash.
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
Zomentum Announces the Top Influential Partners of 2022
Partners are leading the way in growth and innovation. The partners are chosen based on 2022 revenue growth and close rates. Zomentum, a leading provider of sales and billing automation solutions, is proud to announce the Top Influential Partners of 2022. These are a select group of partners across North America and Europe who have successfully transformed their businesses from service-based organizations to growth engines. The partners were chosen based on various criteria, including revenue growth, sales and marketing mastery, close rates, financial success, and operational efficiency.
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
Aptitude Software & Minna Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership to Combat Subscriber Churn
Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of market-leading subscription management and finance digitalization software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swedish fintech company, Minna Technologies. Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of market-leading subscription management and finance digitalization software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swedish fintech company, Minna Technologies....
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
