Chase Elliott Reveals New Paint Scheme For 2023 Hooters Car, & It Looks Magnificent

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
Chase Elliott has long been a Hooters enthusiast, as they’ve been a longtime sponsor of the NASCAR superstar.

Of course, there was a bit of a controversy about how committed my guy was to the brand, when Ryan Blaney accused Elliott this past offseason of eating his Hooters wings with a fork. That’s absolute blasphemy right there (Elliott denied it, but that’s a bold accusation).

But, as the 2023 season rolls around, Elliott will be back in the number nine car, and repping Hooters once again.

He even recently had a little photoshoot at one of the restaurants, and hilariously enough, Elliott was eating wings with a fork:

Hooters also did a little promoting themselves, posting:

With that being said, Elliott’s new number nine Hooters car has a whole new paint scheme, and it looks absolutely magnificent.

Just see for yourself:

I mean my God, can you even lose a race in that thing?

From the black exterior, to the perfect mixture of light blue and orange lining, it’s incredible.

I’m putting all of my money on Chase Elliott this year.

