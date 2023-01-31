Read full article on original website
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
VIDEO: Trucks and Jeeps Join to Tow Semi-Truck on Icy TX FRWY
Here is a video Texans helping Texans in a Most Texan kind of way! In a video that was posted to the KHOU 11 News Houston Facebook page, you see a video that takes place on a Dallas Freeway! You see dozens and trucks and jeeps band together to tow a semi-truck that was stuck on the road because of the ice. What an awesome example of strangers helping strangers.
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed
A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
FireRescue1
Amid storm, Texas FD reports fatality, responds to 90+ crashes, including its own
AUSTIN, Texas — Winter weather has caused at least one death and numerous vehicle crashes in north and central Texas. The Austin Fire Department has responded to more than 90 crashes since midnight, CBS Austin reported. At one crash scene, the department’s Ladder 18 was struck by a vehicle....
"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m
Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Ice Storm Updates: Crash Shuts Down Interstate in West Texas
Ice storms and freezing temperatures hit the central and southern U.S. as hundreds of flights are delayed in Texas.
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
KHOU
Texas Kindness in action!
Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
KSLA
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Department of Transportation and Development is urging people to stay off the roads Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to wintry weather. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex as freezing rain moves across the U.S. Departments in Texas and Louisiana are working around...
KVUE
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring
KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the coming of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. Welcome to Texas, where everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob, an armadillo that...
fox44news.com
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
