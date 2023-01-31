Read full article on original website
Diversis Capital-Backed Fishbowl Inventory Acquires Sellware
Fishbowl lnventory, a leading provider of ERP Software for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized businesses, and a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, today announced it has acquired Sellware, a leader in international multi-channel e-commerce for small-to-mid sized businesses. Founded in 2004, Sellware provides inventory management and order management systems, paired with...
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
LambdaTest Launches Digital Experience Testing Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises
LambdaTest’s digital experience testing cloud will enable enterprises to test for omnichannel experiences on custom-designed, robust, and scalable infrastructure. LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has announced the launch of digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options.
Tredence Named a Leader in Analytics Services by ISG
Tredence emerges as a leader in the data engineering and data science services category among 16 global specialist analytics providers. Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Information Services Group’s (ISG) Provider Lens™ – Analytics Services 2022 report. ISG is a leading independent global technology research and advisory firm. The report spotlights Tredence as a category leader in two categories: Data Engineering Services and Data Science Services.
Enterprise Intelligence Company Craft Raises $32 Million Series B Funding to Illuminate and Strengthen Global Supplier Networks
Series B financing led by BAM Elevate, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha and ServiceNow Ventures. Craft, the enterprise intelligence company, today announces that it has closed a $32 million Series B equity financing to further develop its leading supplier intelligence platform that empowers organizations to understand, monitor and optimize their supplier network and enterprise ecosystem. The financing was led by BAM Elevate, the venture capital arm of Balyasny Asset Management, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha, ServiceNow Ventures, Point Field Partners, Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Okta; Stacey Epstein, CMO of Freshworks, and Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and CEO of LaunchDarkly.
Atlas AI Announces Inclusive Growth Platform Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace
Atlas AI, a leading provider of AI-powered decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This new offering provides organizations with easy access to Atlas AI’s powerful AI predictive analytics platform, which can help organizations decide where to invest in sales and infrastructure growth in historically underserved regions around the world.
Fetcher Names David Sidlar as Head of Operations
Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that David Sidlar will lead the company’s Operations team. Sidlar brings to Fetcher extensive experience in talent operations, including previous leadership roles at Kelly Services, Allegis Group, and nextSource. He stepped into his new role in October and is responsible for leading the organization’s operational strategy and overseeing the day-to-day success of Fetcher’s sourcing and QA teams.
PAR Technology’s Punchh Announces Seven Winners of Annual Customer Loyalty Awards
Digital customer loyalty and engagement platform’s fourth-annual customer awards highlights innovation, channel strategies, retention rate leaders and more. ParTech, Inc.’s (PAR) – a global restaurant technology company providing a unified commerce experience for enterprise restaurants – announced today that its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, recently presented its fourth-annual Customer Awards. This recognition spotlights seven clients who excel at using the Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns, personalized offers and more.
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
Deck Commerce Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems. Gartner defines Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems as configurable rule-based procedures to orchestrate the fulfillment of customer orders...
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Categories
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint Workforce Management™ (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this...
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment
Report notes comprehensive product roadmap, exceptional customer support, and a feature-rich solution as key strengths of Oracle Cloud EPM. Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting 2022. A complimentary excerpt is available here. The IDC MarketScape study, which evaluated 13 vendors,...
GEP’S Subhash Makhija Tapped for the Prestigious CNBC CEO Council
Subhash Makhija leads NJ-based global procurement and supply chain powerhouse GEP. Expected to bring deep understanding of supply chain risk and resilience, sustainability and digital transformation to preeminent leadership group. GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its...
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
SendOwl Brings Fast and Easy Digital Product Commerce to 30M+ More Creators with Linktree Integration
To accelerate the $2B+ of digital goods already delivered via SendOwl platform. SendOwl, a technology company that empowers individual creators and businesses to sell any digital product anywhere online, announced an integration with Linktree, the link-in-bio creator and category leader. Linktree’s 30M+ users will have immediate access to the SendOwl Link App, allowing them to sell digital products and services directly from their Linktrees.
Sonatype Launches Industry’s First ‘Run Anywhere’ Platform for Software Supply Chain Management
The addition of cloud to on-premises and fully disconnected deployment options make it the most versatile software composition analysis and application security testing solution available. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, has made it easier than ever for developer and security teams to unite and build innovative software...
