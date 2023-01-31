Read full article on original website
Deck Commerce Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems. Gartner defines Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems as configurable rule-based procedures to orchestrate the fulfillment of customer orders...
Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment
Report notes comprehensive product roadmap, exceptional customer support, and a feature-rich solution as key strengths of Oracle Cloud EPM. Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting 2022. A complimentary excerpt is available here. The IDC MarketScape study, which evaluated 13 vendors,...
Reltio Recognized Among Notable MDM Vendors in The Master Data Management Landscape, Q1 2023 by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Reltio’s cloud-native master data management solution, notes Reltio’s self-reported go-to-market use cases include location master data, reporting, data governance and compliance. Reltio, the first cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) master data platform that accelerates data value for businesses, has been named among notable vendors in the report, “The...
Invoca Named a Leader and Top Solution for Sales & Marketing in Opus Research 2022 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report
The report evaluates 15 leading solution providers who surface insights from first-party conversational data. Invoca named the top solution on “Conversational Intelligence for Sales & Marketing” for Business Impact/Vision and Product Completeness. Invoca is recognized for its impressive customer base to improve conversions, revenue per call, and close...
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
OneStream Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix
CPM software provider recognized as a Leader for sixth consecutive year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it was recognized as a leader in the 2023 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. The report states that demand for CPM solutions remains high as organizations seek to enhance their planning and forecasting capabilities amid rapidly changing external market factors and greater pressure to run lean finance teams.
Tredence Named a Leader in Analytics Services by ISG
Tredence emerges as a leader in the data engineering and data science services category among 16 global specialist analytics providers. Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Information Services Group’s (ISG) Provider Lens™ – Analytics Services 2022 report. ISG is a leading independent global technology research and advisory firm. The report spotlights Tredence as a category leader in two categories: Data Engineering Services and Data Science Services.
Cognizant Named a Technology Leader Across Industries in 17 Analyst Reports Throughout Q4 2022
Top Analyst Firms Highlight Cognizant’s Growing Partnerships, Technology Capabilities, and Innovative Thinking to Help Clients Quickly Scale and Compete. Cognizant was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries, Cognizant was highlighted for its strength in partnerships, such as Workday and Guidewire, as well as its advanced solutions, including automation and cloud implementation.
LambdaTest Launches Digital Experience Testing Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises
LambdaTest’s digital experience testing cloud will enable enterprises to test for omnichannel experiences on custom-designed, robust, and scalable infrastructure. LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has announced the launch of digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options.
Providers Empower SAP Users to Pursue Modernization
ISG Provider Lens™ report says SAP ecosystem partners are expanding offerings for SAP S/4HANA and other products to serve more kinds of enterprises. A wide range of enterprises have launched digital transformations in recent years in which SAP solutions and services, especially around the SAP S/4HANA platform, play a central role, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Categories
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint Workforce Management™ (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this...
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources.
Sync2sell Launches New Marketplace Integrations for Lightspeed Users
Sync2Sell.com expands its offerings by now enabling Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to sync their shops to Facebook and Instagram. Users can control marketplace eCommerce business within their Point of Sale system with simplicity and ease. Industry leader Lightspeed Commerce helps entrepreneurs run both retail locations and...
6sense Receives Recognition for Three TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best of Awards in Account-Based Marketing
Commitment to customer success highlighted by winning all three awards in the ABM software category. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized 6sense for three awards in the Account-Based Marketing category including the Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. The awards highlight 6sense products that demonstrate a commitment to transparency, improvement, and user insights.
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency
Partnership delivers benefits to Criteo in the first year of five-year engagement. LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end...
interworks.cloud Discusses the Business Impact Of Microsoft NCE With Leading Cloud Experts
Interworks.cloud, the leading cloud commerce platform provider that empowers Distributors and large Service Providers around the globe, is pleased to invite you to the enlightening open panel discussion on “Microsoft NCE: Explore the business impact on the world’s biggest distributors worldwide”. interworks.cloud, the leading ecosystem enabler, was...
Sonatype Launches Industry’s First ‘Run Anywhere’ Platform for Software Supply Chain Management
The addition of cloud to on-premises and fully disconnected deployment options make it the most versatile software composition analysis and application security testing solution available. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, has made it easier than ever for developer and security teams to unite and build innovative software...
Enterprise Intelligence Company Craft Raises $32 Million Series B Funding to Illuminate and Strengthen Global Supplier Networks
Series B financing led by BAM Elevate, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha and ServiceNow Ventures. Craft, the enterprise intelligence company, today announces that it has closed a $32 million Series B equity financing to further develop its leading supplier intelligence platform that empowers organizations to understand, monitor and optimize their supplier network and enterprise ecosystem. The financing was led by BAM Elevate, the venture capital arm of Balyasny Asset Management, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha, ServiceNow Ventures, Point Field Partners, Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Okta; Stacey Epstein, CMO of Freshworks, and Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and CEO of LaunchDarkly.
