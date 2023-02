Otero County and as in many of the more conservative parts of the United States cannabis was stigmatized and criminalized for years. Politically some leaders that see the financial rewards in cannabis sales, and there are those hard right that are opposed to anything cannabis. For decades, farmers who grew cannabis faced huge risk. Historically, growers remained underground, operating in the shadows, and often hiding their passion from even those closest to them. Now that New Mexico has legalized cannabis comes the opportunity for boutique cannabis famers to put their skills to work. In addition to a clumsy bureaucracy to get a license there still there are stereotypes of who is a cannabis farmer.

