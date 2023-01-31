Read full article on original website
Related
Why Clemson football, Dabo Swinney likely won't add any players on National Signing Day
Times have sure changed in college football and it’s not just the flurry of activity in the transfer portal and players getting paid. Wednesday is National Signing Day, what used to be an unofficial holiday for high school and college football fans but has been reduced to an afterthought. In 2017, the NCAA instituted an early signing period, a 72-day window in December during which players can make their commitments official and enroll for the spring semesters. ...
Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
Huskies Get 4-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons Signed; Await QB Decision
The Bay Area receiver brings a confident approach.
Former Penn State commit Marcus Stokes chooses college home; Christian Veilleux talks Pitt pick: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 2 include a former commit’s college pick, an update on a one-time Lion, and more. It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Penn State tweets of the day. We...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
OT Jamal Meriweather signs with UGA football
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed another player in the class of 2023. Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather had been committed to Georgia and now has signed with the Bulldogs. Meiweather flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia in December. The three-star offensive tackle is the 26th player to sign with...
Jeff Brohm adds two more Louisville high school standouts to Cards' 2023 recruiting class
Over the past two weeks, Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm has added five hometown prospects to the Cardinals' 2023 recruiting class as preferred walk-ons. The latest to announce they're staying in the 502: St. Xavier High School linebacker Jaxon Panariello and DeSales two-way lineman James Glover-Tyson. ...
Chimdy Onoh picks Penn State: Reviewing Lions' recent history of rare February Signing Day additions
Through five installments of college football's traditional February National Signing Day since the NCAA implemented a December signing period in 2017, Penn State added only seven total prospects. The Nittany Lions claimed No. 8 on Wednesday, making Top247 offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh a rare "late" addition to their 2023 recruiting class.
Farrell sending four players to the college level on NSD
The four Farrell standouts will all play at the next level after graduation.
Class of 2024 college football recruiting: Watch out for William Satterwhite, Tommy Ricard
The next big things in high school football recruiting from Greater Akron won’t throw a pass next season. They won’t catch a pass either. They’re Archbishop Hoban guard William Satterwhite and Hudson offensive tackle Tommy Ricard. Schools like Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame...
National Signing Day: Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame off to hot starts in 2024 recruiting cycle
While most attention is centered on the Class of 2023, there is always time to look ahead, and 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show did just that as analysts Steve Wiltfong and Andrew Ivins dubbed Georgia, Florida State and Notre Dame as the programs off to the hottest start on the 2024 recruiting trail. Wiltfong led the segment after host Emily Proud mentioned that No. 1 five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced a commitment to Georgia earlier in the day.
Notebook: Jeff Brohm on Roster Movement, Coaching Staff and Spring Football
Brohm spoke to the media Wednesday for the traditional signing day, and answered a plethora of questions surrounding the Cardinals.
New DB coach Patrick Surtain on how he helps FSU recruit South Florida: 'I know all the kids'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State's most recent hire to its coaching staff came in the form of NFL veteran and Miami Dolphins defensive assistant Patrick Surtain Sr.. The Seminoles made the news of Surtain's appointment as defensive backs coach official on January 18. Before Surtain was a defensive assistant for the...
Miami Hurricanes News: National Signing Day News and WBB at Clemson
National Signing Day was uneventful for the Miami Hurricanes football program as the two remaining players that were being recruited signed elsewhere. After National Signing Day Miami has the seventh-best class nationally. The Miami women’s basketball team attempts to move up in the ACC standings at Clemson on Thursday.
UpNorthLive.com
Detroit Lions hire former player as cornerbacks coach
DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former player for the Detroit Lions has joined the team's coaching staff. Dré Bly played for the Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2006 and he confirmed on Thursday that he's been hired as the team's cornerbacks coach. Bly was previously the cornerbacks coach for...
Comments / 0