Tennessee State

Greenville News

Why Clemson football, Dabo Swinney likely won't add any players on National Signing Day

Times have sure changed in college football and it’s not just the flurry of activity in the transfer portal and players getting paid.  Wednesday is National Signing Day, what used to be an unofficial holiday for high school and college football fans but has been reduced to an afterthought. In 2017, the NCAA instituted an early signing period, a 72-day window in December during which players can make their commitments official and enroll for the spring semesters.  ...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OT Jamal Meriweather signs with UGA football

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed another player in the class of 2023. Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather had been committed to Georgia and now has signed with the Bulldogs. Meiweather flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia in December. The three-star offensive tackle is the 26th player to sign with...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

National Signing Day: Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame off to hot starts in 2024 recruiting cycle

While most attention is centered on the Class of 2023, there is always time to look ahead, and 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show did just that as analysts Steve Wiltfong and Andrew Ivins dubbed Georgia, Florida State and Notre Dame as the programs off to the hottest start on the 2024 recruiting trail. Wiltfong led the segment after host Emily Proud mentioned that No. 1 five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced a commitment to Georgia earlier in the day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes News: National Signing Day News and WBB at Clemson

National Signing Day was uneventful for the Miami Hurricanes football program as the two remaining players that were being recruited signed elsewhere. After National Signing Day Miami has the seventh-best class nationally. The Miami women’s basketball team attempts to move up in the ACC standings at Clemson on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
UpNorthLive.com

Detroit Lions hire former player as cornerbacks coach

DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former player for the Detroit Lions has joined the team's coaching staff. Dré Bly played for the Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2006 and he confirmed on Thursday that he's been hired as the team's cornerbacks coach. Bly was previously the cornerbacks coach for...
DETROIT, MI

