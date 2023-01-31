Times have sure changed in college football and it’s not just the flurry of activity in the transfer portal and players getting paid. Wednesday is National Signing Day, what used to be an unofficial holiday for high school and college football fans but has been reduced to an afterthought. In 2017, the NCAA instituted an early signing period, a 72-day window in December during which players can make their commitments official and enroll for the spring semesters. ...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO