WCNC
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Several groups working to regain felon voting rights in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 56,000 North Carolinians are waiting to regain their right to vote. Back in 1973, lawmakers passed a bill restricting felons' voting rights and it's now facing backlash. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Several groups,...
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
WCNC
Happy 100th Birthday Former NC Senator, Marshall Rauch!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is a very special day for former North Carolina Senator, and longtime Gastonia businessman Marshall Rauch. He's turning 100 years old today!. We had a chance to talk with him about the amazing life that he has lived, and this is what he said. “I...
WCNC
Puberty blockers, transgender treatment targeted in new NC bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina could become the latest state to block transgender minors from receiving the treatment they seek. Five Republican lawmakers on Wednesday filed a bill that would outlaw hormone treatments and puberty blockers for anyone under 18 years old. House Bill 43 would make it illegal...
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
WCNC
Tomorrow (February 3rd) is National Wear Red Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, February 3rd is "National Wear Red Day." The American Heart Association Go Red for Women co-chair Janice Dupre says that this day millions of people come together focused on a main goal: eradicating heart disease for women. This day is a symbol that we need to understand the facts and learn them.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
Over 5,000 teaching jobs available in North Carolina as educators leave the field, report shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s public school systems saw a 58.4% increase in vacant teaching positions this fall, according to a new state report. Vacancies topped 5,000 teachers, comprising more than 5% of all teachers. The report partly illustrates the challenges school leaders and teachers have voiced about...
Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?. Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court in 1967. It keeps people from suing state and local officials, including law enforcement. unless they do something that violates clearly established law. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Mecklenburg sheriff announces changes to hurry gun permit delays
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented several changes to help clear the backlog of handgun permits that led to lawsuits against Sheriff Garry McFadden. The sheriff's office said in a news release that it has processed over 6,200 applications to meet the...
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
nomadlawyer.org
The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina
Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Why Charlotte leaders might ask for a tax increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders know that in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth, which is why a sales tax increase may be necessary to fund the city's transportation plans. "I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system,"...
WCNC
