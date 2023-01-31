Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
WorkWave Reaches Over $400M in 2022 Revenue, Exceeding Yearly Growth Expectations
The company continues to show impressive growth and customer retention despite challenging economy. WorkWave, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business’s life cycle, closed out an exceptional Fiscal Year 2022 with 84% revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) and a net retention rate of 119%.
salestechstar.com
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
salestechstar.com
LoopMe Announces Global Hires Amid Continued Revenue Growth
LoopMe Achieves 55% Growth Year-on-Year, Surpassing $150 Million in Revenue in the last 12 months, Hires Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer. LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, announced new hires on the heels of significant revenue growth – Lisa Coffey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Andy Sophocli as AVP Partnerships EMEA. The company closed out 2022 with $150Million in revenue, reporting 55% global growth year-on-year and 27% growth year-on-year in the APAC region alone. This demonstrates continuing demand for LoopMe’s suite of outcomes-based technology products, which do not rely on personal identifying data and are available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, digital out-of-home and other emerging digital advertising channels.
salestechstar.com
Leading Sales Ecosystems Enabler, Mindmatrix, Enters 2023 on a High Note
The company reported a 28% increase in revenue and achieved multiple milestones in 2022. Pittsburgh-based sales ecosystems enablement solution provider, Mindmatrix, welcomed 2023 on a positive note as the company clocked a record revenue growth of over 28% at the end of 2022. Mindmatrix has more to celebrate than just that, as the company achieved many milestones in the past year.
salestechstar.com
Optilogic Secures New Investment to Transform Supply Chain Design
Led by MK Capital, New Funding Will Accelerate Further Research and Development of Optilogic’s Cloud-Native SaaS Solution. Supply chain design software innovator Optilogic has secured $13 million in financing, led by MK Capital, a venture capital firm focused on supporting innovative B2B software companies. The funding will allow Optilogic to help any enterprise with a physical supply chain get full visibility into the cost, service, and risk of different supply chain design scenarios. With this investment, Optilogic will continue to expand go-to-market programs in consumer goods, retail, logistics, manufacturing, and distribution industries, as well as further development of its Cosmic Frog supply chain design platform.
salestechstar.com
Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Categories
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint Workforce Management™ (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this...
salestechstar.com
Life Science Connect Drives 5x Revenue Growth with ON24
With 95% more efficiency, Life Science Connect scales their webinar program by 4X through ON24. Life Science Connect, a media publishing and marketing and sales enablement company, scaled their webinar program output by 4X and improved their efficiency by 95%, resulting in 5X revenue growth. ON24, a leading digital engagement platform that helps sales and marketing teams create engaging experiences, generate data-driven insights and drive pipeline and revenue growth.
salestechstar.com
Ometria Delivered 430% ROI to Retailers, Reveals Total Economic Impact Study
CRM teams were able to deliver an 18% repurchase rate increase alongside improved customer engagement, presenting a risk-adjusted net present value of $3.5M to retailers. Ometria, the customer data and experience platform (CDXP) for retailers, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact study examining the potential cost savings and business benefits of using Ometria’s CDXP over the course of three years. The study, published in January 2023, found that a composite organization representative of interviewed retailers deploying Ometria yielded a return on investment (ROI) of 430% by enabling more intuitive, AI-driven customer insights and messaging delivery.
salestechstar.com
KWIK Delivers An E-Commerce Platform That Facilitates Instant Loyalty And Revenue-Generating Incentive Programs For Brands And Affiliates
The simple-to-integrate app keeps transaction records, redemption information and provides critical data unobtrusively to Brand users. KwikClick, Inc., an industry-first, multi-purpose service platform and marketplace, which is free to users, utilizing KWIK’s intellectual properties to pay “waves” of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media, announces enhanced patent protections critical to the development of their initial shopping-cart widget now available on any brands website.
salestechstar.com
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
salestechstar.com
GEP Signs Extended Procurement Services Agreement With Macy’s Inc. To Help Drive Cost Savings at the Iconic National Retailer
GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its contract has been renewed by Macy’s Inc., one of the nation’s premier retailers, to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement. GEP, first selected in...
salestechstar.com
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems
Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems. Gartner defines Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems as configurable rule-based procedures to orchestrate the fulfillment of customer orders...
salestechstar.com
RedSeal Announces New CEO, Gregory Enriquez, to Lead Next Phase of Growth
RedSeal, whose award-winning cyber management platform helps companies measurably reduce their cyber risk across all network and cloud environments, announced the appointment of Gregory Enriquez as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years of experience leading information systems technology companies in executive management, Go-To-Market (GTM) leadership, solutions deployment and...
salestechstar.com
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources.
salestechstar.com
Atlas AI Announces Inclusive Growth Platform Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace
Atlas AI, a leading provider of AI-powered decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This new offering provides organizations with easy access to Atlas AI’s powerful AI predictive analytics platform, which can help organizations decide where to invest in sales and infrastructure growth in historically underserved regions around the world.
salestechstar.com
Aptitude Software & Minna Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership to Combat Subscriber Churn
Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of market-leading subscription management and finance digitalization software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swedish fintech company, Minna Technologies. Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of market-leading subscription management and finance digitalization software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swedish fintech company, Minna Technologies....
salestechstar.com
Enterprise Intelligence Company Craft Raises $32 Million Series B Funding to Illuminate and Strengthen Global Supplier Networks
Series B financing led by BAM Elevate, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha and ServiceNow Ventures. Craft, the enterprise intelligence company, today announces that it has closed a $32 million Series B equity financing to further develop its leading supplier intelligence platform that empowers organizations to understand, monitor and optimize their supplier network and enterprise ecosystem. The financing was led by BAM Elevate, the venture capital arm of Balyasny Asset Management, with participation from Greycroft, Uncork Capital, High Alpha, ServiceNow Ventures, Point Field Partners, Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Okta; Stacey Epstein, CMO of Freshworks, and Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and CEO of LaunchDarkly.
salestechstar.com
FPT Software Europe Supports DAX Company Covestro With Cloud Migration
FPT Software Europe, a subsidiary of FPT Software – leading technology and IT service provider headquartered in Vietnam, has recently announced its strategic partnership with Covestro AG (Covestro). As a leading global manufacturer of polymer materials, Covestro is included in DAX stock market index among major German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
salestechstar.com
Snow Software Introduces New Global Partner Program to Drive Exponential Growth in Channel Ecosystem
Program enhancements offer ease of doing business, operational efficiency and rewards for partners delivering Technology Intelligence to customers. Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, announced a new global partner program designed to enable partners to support customers as they face complex market challenges around managing cost and mitigating risk, while delivering value more efficiently and effectively with Snow. The new program aims to drive exponential growth in the Snow channel ecosystem, creating new opportunities for partners to tap into an estimated and growing $11.5 billion Technology Intelligence market.
Comments / 0