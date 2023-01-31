ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy