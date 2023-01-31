Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
msn.com
Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit
MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
Abbott sparks outrage saying Texas "desperately needs more money" to address the border.
"One hundred percent. Texas desperately needs more money.I know the Republicans in the US House have committed to providing Texas the money that we need. We just finished over the past two years spending 4 billion of Texas taxpayer dollars for Texas to fill the gap caused by the Biden administration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Arizona Spent $175 Million on Shipping Containers and Some Believe They Were Effective
Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wanted to protect the state from migrants by placing shipping containers along the southern border with Mexico. Now that the federal government wanted the containers removed, this cost the state around $175 million.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
Congress Has No Idea if George Santos Can Legally Serve in Congress
Of the many questions surrounding serial fabulist George Santos as he joins the new Congress, one of the most basic is also one of the hardest to answer conclusively: Has he been a U.S. citizen for seven years, one of the three requirements for the job specifically listed in the Constitution?
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 28,000 Mexican Soldiers to Police Border?
Former president Donald Trump alleged he had threatened the Mexican government with tariffs to secure the troops.
$224 million for ten miles of wall along Texas border. Should Abbott proceed with the wall project?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that Texas was building a ten mile border wall that will be thirty foot high. The Texas Facilities Commission awarded a $224 million contract to the Fisher Sand and Gravel Company. They will build approximately 9.4 miles of state-funded border walls. The state has already negotiated property access for 5.4 miles of the project.
Americans grade Kamala Harris' performance as border czar
Americans assigned Vice President Kamala Harris letter grades for her management of the U.S.-Mexico border since Biden tapped her as border czar in March 2021
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
New Texas ‘Border Czar’ Aims to Make Texas ‘Least Desirable Place’ for Immigration, Costing Texans Billions.
Texas continues to build a US-Mexico border wall with leftover panels from Trump’s failed efforts. A total of $1 billion in state tax dollars has since been set aside for the Texas border wall, and the state has received $55.2 million in donations, enough for one mile.
Why Governor Greg Abbott Calls Migrants an Invasion On the Southern Border
Governor Greg Abbott announced that migrants were entering Texas dressed in camouflage gear. But this was not the first time migrants crossed wearing camouflage. Four years ago, 31 Guatemalan migrants were apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol wearing camouflage gear on November 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.
House Republicans wanted to do away with asylum claims, then Miami’s Maria Elvira Salazar spoke up | Opinion
We commend Miami U.S. Rep. Salazar, whose district has been an entry point for those escaping for a better life in America, the Editorial Board says.
Comments / 0