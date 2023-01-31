Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
kfornow.com
Teen Suspected of Stealing Vehicles Left Running Tuesday Morning Across Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Lincoln Police say three vehicles were stolen, as they were left warming up on Tuesday morning, in different parts of the city but were later recovered. Police were first called to the area around 14th and Rose, where a 2020 Lexus UX worth around $35,000 was...
kfornow.com
Officer-Involved Shooting at Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Omaha Police say they fatally shot a man early Tuesday afternoon, after he walked into a store with a gun and apparently fired rounds inside. According Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, the man walked into who the Target store near 180th and West Center Road with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Chief Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.
kfornow.com
Handgun Among Items Stolen From Truck In South Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny case reported Tuesday morning, where someone got into a parked truck near 33rd and Franklin. According to Sgt. Chris Vollmer, someone got inside the 2012 Chevy Silverado and took a Glock Model 43 handgun, $400 cash, a debit card and Venmo card. Police say the 23-year-old victim told officers he thought he had locked his truck the night before.
kfornow.com
Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
kfornow.com
City Officials Tout Benefits of Bio-Solids Program In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–An expansion of Lincoln’s Bio-solids program at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Facility near 70th and McCormick Drive will help boost innovative efforts to secure economic and environmental benefits from waste materials. Instead of sending biosolids into the city landfill, they taken from wastewater treatment and...
kfornow.com
Savona Named New GM For Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–ASM Global has announced that Tim Savona has been named the new general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl. He will begin his job February 13. Savona comes to Lincoln from Sioux City, Iowa, where he served in the same role for the Tyson...
kfornow.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Player/Host Ken Jennings to Speak at Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–The all-time greatest player in the history of the game show “Jeopardy!” will be making a stop in Nebraska later this spring. Ken Jennings will be doing a presentation called “Artificial Intelligence: If Humans Are In Jeopardy?” on April 6 inside the Music Hall at Boys Town for the Nebraska Science Festival. Jennings will also talk about the behind-the-scenes account of his 2011 battle with IBM’s supercomputer “Watson.”
Comments / 0