northbaybusinessjournal.com
Total Wine & More plans Santa Rosa store
One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. is planning to open its first North Bay location. An application for tenant improvements was submitted to Santa Rosa for a 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705/2725 Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa in April 2022, and in January of this year the application moved to the review phase, according to city records.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery hires Jorge Flores as chef
Jorge Flores has been hired chef for Costeaux French Bakery, a Healdsburg-based bakery and restaurant that’s been family owned since 1923. “Jorge was a clearly the right choice for us. We were familiar with his incredible work at Campo Fina,” stated CEO Will Seppi. “His commitment to the community, during the time he served as a board member for Corazon Healdsburg and beyond, is a clear indicator he mirrors our company values.”
sonomamag.com
10 Favorite Indian Restaurants in Sonoma County
Sonoma County is rich with the spices and flavors of India. From creamy North Indian curries to fiery South Indian stews, we’re fortunate to have a sampling of the culinary traditions from this part of the world. Some of our local restaurants also serve Nepalese and Himalayan dishes. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorite Indian restaurants in Sonoma County.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
DoorDash eyes Sonoma County for DashMart everyday-essentials delivery hub
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a major U.S. player in third-party delivery from restaurants, coffee shops and increasingly grocery and convenience stores, wants to open one of its new delivery hubs in Santa Rosa. An affiliate of the San Francisco-based company leased a 9,380-square-foot former Performance Shoes space at 1993 Santa Rosa...
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Bricoleur Vineyards adds Bob Cabral as co-winemaker
Bob Cabral, of Bob Cabral Wines, has joined Bricoleur Vineyards’ winemaking team as co-winemaker. The Sonoma County winery is located near Windsor just south of Healdsburg in Russian River Valley. It released its first vintage in 2017. “Since our first vintage of wine in 2017, it has always been...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Citrus pest detected in Sonoma County
Traps in a residential area east of Sonoma have confirmed the presence of a new pest that’s a bane for citrus nurseries. Asian citrus psyllid can carry and vector a disease called citrus greening disease, or Huanglongbing, the Sonoma County Department of Agriculture / Weights & Measures today announced Thursday.
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond continues to announce store closures with 12 more in California, including one in the North Bay, slated to shut their doors. On Tuesday, the retailer said it would shutter 87 additional stores nationwide, including locations in Palm Desert, Hawthorne, Upland, Culver City, Glendora, Pasadena and a Harmon store in Los Angeles.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
ksro.com
The Bohemian: Fentanyl Deaths Up in Sonoma and Marin Counties
Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The Bohemian reports that fentanyl deaths have increased by over 2,500-percent in Sonoma County between 2016 and 2021. Reporter Nikki Silverstein tells KSRO’s The Drive that the drug has been around since the 1950s, but dealers recently have been able to get it from outside of the US.
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
NBC Bay Area
Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System
Rain returned to the Bay Area early Friday morning, with some heavy downpours in the North Bay and San Francisco, according to weather reports. The quick moving storm arrived in the early morning hours over the North Bay first and was expected to make its way south toward San Jose.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
northbaybusinessjournal.com
1st Napa Pipe housing subdivision to go before city planners
The first phase of residential development at the Napa Pipe property, representing 79 homes across three blocks, is moving into the city of Napa's public approval process. The city's Planning Commission on Thursday evening is set to decide whether to recommend approving the subdivision — proposed by Brookfield Bay Area Holdings LLC — to the Napa City Council, which is scheduled to consider the project later this month. Should that approval process move forward, construction on the Napa Pipe subdivision is scheduled to begin this year, according to previous Register reporting.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
