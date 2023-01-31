ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley named to Pro Bowl in replacement of Bills QB Josh Allen after throwing 2 TDs in regular season

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his Pro Bowl debut this year, the team announced Tuesday . He is named to the roster as a replacement for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen , who is recovering from an elbow injury.

Huntley played in five regular season games, starting four, after former MVP Lamar Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos . The former Utah Ute was 75-of-112 for 658 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Ravens to a 2-2 record and a wild-card berth. He threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Baltimore's 24-17 playoff loss to AFC North rival the Cincinnati Bengals .

According to ESPN's Field Yates , Huntley got the nod because the other alternates ahead of him — Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert — are also out with injury.

Patrick Mahomes was named as the AFC's starting quarterback when the Pro Bowl Games roster was announced in December. He will be leading the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, so will not participate in the inaugural skills challenge and flag football game. His backup is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named as Mahomes' replacement, the team announced on Tuesday .

The AFC, led by Peyton Manning, will take on Eli Manning's NFC squad on Sunday in Las Vegas.

