Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - ResultsAFmitrynewsFairfield, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Related
Economic mobility adviser Michael Tubbs says inequities and old narratives about multifamily housing need to be fixed
Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has been an advocate for overcoming adversity since he was a child. No surprise, then, that California’s housing shortage — and broader poverty crisis — has been a major focal point throughout his political career. In 2016, Tubbs was elected as mayor...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville, is the housing market slowdown ending?
Economist from NAR says low point in sales “likely over”. Roseville, Calif.- Pending home sales rose 2.5% in December, signaling that the slowdown in the housing market may be ending. The National Association of Realtors issued the report which also said, new home sales increased along with loan applications.
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Establishes Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics
The University of California, Davis, has launched the Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics to advance basic knowledge about the mechanisms of psychedelics and translate it into safe and effective treatments for diseases such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others. The new institute will bring together scientists across a range of disciplines and partner with the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that key discoveries lead to new medicines for patients.
goldcountrymedia.com
Empire Ranch home shines
This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home is located at 836 Morningside Drive in Folsom. The 2,090-square-foot home is now listed for $695,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. According to the listing details, this single story home is located in the desirable Folsom Ranch community and...
ucdavis.edu
ORG CHART: Sacramento Center Names New Governance Fellow
UC Center Sacramento, or UCCS, announced its selection of former state legislator Catharine Baker as the center’s governance fellow for 2023. She served in the state Assembly from 2014 to 2018, representing an East Bay district, and now serves as a member of the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission and as special counsel in the Bay Area’s Hoge Fenton law firm.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
saccityexpress.com
Diana Tapia | Staff Writer
Diana Tapia is a staff writer for The Express. This is her last year at City College and first semester on the Express. Diana was born and raised in what once was a small town called Sacramento. Along with her five siblings and parents, she is the first in her family to attend college and expects to graduate in summer of 2023. Diana not only wants the American Dream but is determined to establish her career as a journalist. Diana will continue her educational goals in Southern California where she will obtain a master’s degree in Communications. Meanwhile, she is also working towards becoming a sports analyst for the NFL.
rosevilletoday.com
T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores
Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA
Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
ucdavis.edu
Navigating Disruptive Speech in the Classroom
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is asking faculty and other instructors to share their experiences with disruptive speech in the classroom, lab or in the field — with the information to be used for a project funded by a grant from the UC Office of the President’s Advancing Faculty Diversity, or AFD, initiative.
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
ucdavis.edu
A Moment of Reflection
A Campuswide Moment of Reflection will begin at noon Wednesday (Feb. 1), on the Memorial Union’s South Patio, for the victims of gun violence and police violence across the nation this past month. “We think it could be helpful to offer an opportunity to be in community with one...
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
ucdavis.edu
Mondavi Center Mainstay Don Roth to Retire After 17 Seasons
Soon after the current season at the Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts wraps up, Don Roth will take his final bow as its executive director. He announced this week he will retire Aug. 31 after a 17-season run. Now in its 20th anniversary season, the Mondavi...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa
Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
Comments / 0