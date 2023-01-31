ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

myqcountry.com

St. Joseph weighing options on replacing Aquatic Park pool

City officials are currently seeking options of how to renovate and remodel the currently closed lap pool at the aquatic park in St. Joseph. Originally, the city designated eight million dollars of capital improvement money towards the project. City Manager Bryan Carter says though the city began to consider the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

City of St. Joseph taking public CIP project suggestions

The city of St. Joseph is seeking public input, as the city gets ready to try and renew the Capital Improvement Program half-cent sales tax. The CIP half-cent sales tax, which has been voted on and approved every five years since 1989, generates about $7 million annually and is a major source of funding for public projects.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Stealing Chicken Wings

66-year-old Vera Liddell was the “food service director” at a school district in Illinois. But she was arrested, for stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. She’d been working there for at least a decade . . . but during the pandemic, she started over-ordering chicken, and picking it up herself in a district cargo van. And the extra chicken was never brought back to the school. Over the past couple of years she stole a lot of chicken, and she ended up being caught because she overlooked one thing: She was ordering massive amounts of chicken wings . . . but the school never served wings to the students “because they contain bones.” It’s unclear what Vera was actually doing with all those chicken wings. She’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
ILLINOIS STATE
myqcountry.com

Mosaic Life Care to open new rehabilitation unit

Mosaic Life Care plans to have a new 18-bed rehabilitation. unit operating by mid-summer. Mosaic CEO Mike Poore says the unit will be located on the. third floor of the St. Joseph hospital, offering various rehabilitation. services to those coming off neurosurgery or other serious operations. “Some patients could be...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree

DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO

