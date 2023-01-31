Read full article on original website
Related
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications
AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves. The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns. Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.
Child Tax Credits Have Changed in 2023 — Here's What to Expect
In 2021, parents got a boost on their tax returns due to a temporary increase in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Article continues below advertisement. But if you think you’ll get the extra credit...
AOL Corp
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
Child Tax Credit 2023: Will you receive payments if you don’t have income?
As part of a coronavirus alleviation package for 2021, major changes were made to the nation’s tax law. As a result, many US citizens received additional Child Tax Credit relief in the form of monthly payments of up to $300 per child. The benefit was cut to $2,000 per...
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting for 2020 unemployment benefit break
The Internal Revenue Service said that it has issued tax refunds to millions of Americans who overpaid taxes on their unemployment benefits in 2020.
Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire. A big reason is that there were no stimulus payments from the government to people to help get them through the pandemic in 2022.…
3 benefits of filing your taxes early
Tax season is underway, so get your paperwork in place to get a jumpstart on the filing process. Just be prepared to potentially see some major changes with your 2022 tax returns — since many COVID-19 pandemic-related benefits have expired."Refunds may be smaller in 2023," the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warned in November. "Taxpayers will not receive an additional stimulus payment with a 2023 tax refund because there were no Economic Impact Payments for 2022."But don't fret. There are still several ways you can get a bigger tax refund. The best way to prepare for tax season is to have a...
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
seniorresource.com
How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?
What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
AOL Corp
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
7 tax breaks that could save you money
Ready or not, tax season is here. While it might feel tempting to put off preparations until April, getting a jump on your taxes can help ensure you file a mistake-free return on time. Plus, you will have ample time to take advantage of any money-saving tax breaks you might be eligible for. Let's brush up on important dates for this year's tax season: Jan. 23, 2023: Tax season officially begins, with the IRS starting to accept and process tax returns on this date.Jan. 31, 2023: This is the deadline for employers to send out W-2 forms, so keep an eye on...
ConsumerAffairs
Low and moderate income taxpayers can benefit from the Earned Income Tax Credit
The 2023 tax season has begun, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sharing tips for taxpayers to consider as they start preparing to file their 2022 taxes. Recently, the agency promoted the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) – a credit designed to give a tax break to Americans who earned $59,187 or less in the previous year. By calling attention to this credit, the IRS hopes that more taxpayers will take advantage of it this tax season.
ValueWalk
IRS Ends Coronavirus Tax Credits: Here’s How Much You Can Claim Now
Many changes to the federal tax breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic helped families meet their financial needs. With the COVID-19 pandemic less severe now, the IRS has ended many coronavirus tax credits. Most of the credits are now dropping back to 2019 levels, meaning taxpayers will get a lower refund this year. It is important for taxpayers to understand the new tax credit amounts so that they can prepare for the upcoming tax season.
Taxes 2023: What Does a Layoff Mean for Your Tax Filing?
Layoffs were an unfortunate reality for many people last year. According to Trading Economics, employers planned to cut 363,824 jobs in 2022. In November alone, 76,835 jobs were lost. The tech sector...
ConsumerAffairs
The IRS offers these tips for taxpayers to prevent errors when filing taxes
With the official green light to start filing 2022 taxes, taxpayers can now start preparing all of their documents and get ready to file. However, this time of year can also lead to frustration, confusion, and lots of questions that can complicate the filing process. To make things easier for...
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
IE Voice
San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
750
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.https://theievoice.com
Comments / 0