Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OKC Zoo Bears Used As Predictors For Groundhog Day

Thursday is Groundhog Day, and sadly, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter. While the weather prognosticator has been at it since 1887, here in Oklahoma City we have our own predictors at the Oklahoma City Zoo. News 9's Addie Crawford took a trip to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Parents Debate: Virtual Learning Versus Snow Days

While highways and interstates were clear today, lingering ice on secondary streets led many school districts to cancel classes. It’s not an age-old question, but perhaps the question of a new age: virtual or snow days?. News 9's Colby Thelen went to find parents and hopefully an answer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Delivery Drivers Brave Winter Weather, Ask Customers For Courtesy

Some people try to avoid the winter weather, while others embrace it to make a living. There are the usual suspects like the snowplow drivers. “It’s a hard job to be quite honest with you, but they’ve done it for so many years. They’re very good at what they do,” said Raymond Melton, Street Superintendent of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tourcounsel.com

50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Woman braves freezing temperatures for dog to play at Edmond park

EDMOND, Okla. — A woman braved the freezing temperatures for her dog to play at a park in Edmond. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures, some people went outside to make sure their dogs got some exercise. "It’s just funny, they already have on winter parkas already, so coming out in...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather

Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro

Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

