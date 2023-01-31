Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
News On 6
OKC Zoo Bears Used As Predictors For Groundhog Day
Thursday is Groundhog Day, and sadly, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter. While the weather prognosticator has been at it since 1887, here in Oklahoma City we have our own predictors at the Oklahoma City Zoo. News 9's Addie Crawford took a trip to...
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
New Latino-owned grocery store opens in Warr Acres
Organizers say customers can find authentic Mexican and Latin products, fresh produce, a bakery, and a meat market with over 40 unique cuts and marinated meats.
News On 6
OKC Parents Debate: Virtual Learning Versus Snow Days
While highways and interstates were clear today, lingering ice on secondary streets led many school districts to cancel classes. It’s not an age-old question, but perhaps the question of a new age: virtual or snow days?. News 9's Colby Thelen went to find parents and hopefully an answer.
News On 6
OKC Delivery Drivers Brave Winter Weather, Ask Customers For Courtesy
Some people try to avoid the winter weather, while others embrace it to make a living. There are the usual suspects like the snowplow drivers. “It’s a hard job to be quite honest with you, but they’ve done it for so many years. They’re very good at what they do,” said Raymond Melton, Street Superintendent of Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
KOCO
Woman braves freezing temperatures for dog to play at Edmond park
EDMOND, Okla. — A woman braved the freezing temperatures for her dog to play at a park in Edmond. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures, some people went outside to make sure their dogs got some exercise. "It’s just funny, they already have on winter parkas already, so coming out in...
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
‘Dogs & Beer’: New dog park bar, restaurant to open in Oklahoma City
A new restaurant and bar is opening in the Boathouse District for dogs and people alike.
‘ProPike Campaign’ asking for ACCESS Oklahoma plan support
As those for and against the Access Oklahoma Turnpike Expansion Plan continue to be at a crossroads, a group called the “ProPike Campaign” has been launched.
okcfox.com
'We just don't have the room': Oklahoma City Animal shelter forced to euthanize 34 dogs
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they were forced to euthanize 34 dogs on Tuesday, mostly due to overcrowding. As sad as this story is, we left with some good advice and also talked to a couple who adopted a new best friend. "I...
KOCO
Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro
Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
