Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

klin.com

1011now.com

9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
LINCOLN, NE
K99

Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska

There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
COLORADO STATE
klkntv.com

Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police identify man who fired shots at west Omaha Target

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police on Wednesday identified the gunman who was shot dead by an officer at a west Omaha Target. Joseph Jones, 32, was killed after bringing an AR-15 and firing multiple rounds at the Target around noon Tuesday. Investigators say Jones bought the rifle at a...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

klin.com

Man Accused Of Peeping Through Bedroom Window Arrested

Lincoln Police have arrested a man suspected of peeping through a bedroom window in northeast Lincoln four months ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says on September 30th officers were called to a home near 66th and Burlington by someone who reported a man was peering into their room through an outside window.
LINCOLN, NE

