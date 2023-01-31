Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
1011now.com
Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
klin.com
Elderly Lincoln Woman Scammed Out Of $53,000
An 85 year old Lincoln woman lost tens of thousands of dollars after falling victim to an online scam. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the woman received a pop-up notice on her computer from someone she didn’t know who was using her information to take part in online gaming. “She...
kbsi23.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
1011now.com
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
klkntv.com
Gun stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked truck in a neighborhood near Antelope Park on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. A Glock handgun, $400 cash, a debit card and a Venmo card were all stolen from the truck, which was parked near 33rd and South Streets.
kfornow.com
Teen Suspected of Stealing Vehicles Left Running Tuesday Morning Across Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Lincoln Police say three vehicles were stolen, as they were left warming up on Tuesday morning, in different parts of the city but were later recovered. Police were first called to the area around 14th and Rose, where a 2020 Lexus UX worth around $35,000 was...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
1011now.com
Three cars stolen while warming up; 14-year-old into custody on theft charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department took a 14-year-old boy into custody for theft charges after three cars were stolen Tuesday morning. LPD believes all three cases are connected and all the cars were left running and unlocked to warm up. 7:20 a.m. - S 14th and Rose...
klkntv.com
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
klkntv.com
Police identify man who fired shots at west Omaha Target
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police on Wednesday identified the gunman who was shot dead by an officer at a west Omaha Target. Joseph Jones, 32, was killed after bringing an AR-15 and firing multiple rounds at the Target around noon Tuesday. Investigators say Jones bought the rifle at a...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
knopnews2.com
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
klin.com
Man Accused Of Peeping Through Bedroom Window Arrested
Lincoln Police have arrested a man suspected of peeping through a bedroom window in northeast Lincoln four months ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says on September 30th officers were called to a home near 66th and Burlington by someone who reported a man was peering into their room through an outside window.
