West Virginia State

Metro News

Citizens pay group recommends pay increase for state lawmakers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending state lawmakers receive a $10,000 pay raise. The commission, which meets every four years as spelled out in the state Constitution, recently passed a resolution recommending lawmakers annual pay be increased to equal the per capita income in West Virginia. Commission Chairman Mike Hall, a former state lawmaker, told MetroNews that’s about $30,000.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
governing.com

West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office

(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate

Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

‘Budget Book’ shows WV taxpayers where their money goes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Workers—check your paystub. Do you know how much of your money is going to the government—or even where it’s being spent? A step toward transparency was taken this afternoon in Wheeling, where West Virginia’s state auditor unveiled a new online tool. Called the Budget Book, it shows all the money the […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes

Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces appointments of McHugh and Hubbard to Dept. of Administration positions

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of John Mchugh as Director of the General Services Division (GSD) and Arlie Hubbard as Executive Director of the Real Estate Division, both under the Department of Administration. McHugh is the current Real Estate Division Director. Hubbard is the current Real Estate Division Deputy Director. Both appointments are effective Feb. 25, 2023.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

WEST VIRGINIA STATE AUDITOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO BAN CHINA, RUSSIA, OTHER COUNTRIES OF CONCERN FROM IN TAX SALES

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

WV Republicans and the Peril of One-Party Rule

For generations, West Virginia Republicans complained about the one-party rule of the Democrats. The tables have turned now and power in Charleston rests with the GOP. Their super-majorities in the West Virginia Legislature have empowered Republicans to do pretty much whatever they want. And that “to do” list has grown...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

State officials unveil program aimed at reducing layoffs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia is rolling out a program for employers aimed at reducing layoffs. The Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program allows hours to be reduced across the entire workforce and the wage difference is picked up by unemployment compensation through WorkForce West Virginia, according to WorkForce acting Commissioner Scott Adkins.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia

Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
woay.com

West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia House lawmakers passed a bill providing a framework for public school teachers to discipline disruptive students. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

