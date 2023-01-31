Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Governor says he’ll compromise on tax plan, but expresses frustration that session could end with no deal
Gov. Jim Justice said he was doing a cannonball when he proposed a 50 percent personal income tax cut over three years, but the governor also says he’s willing to negotiate with senators who might have misgivings. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said during a radio town hall on MetroNews’...
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
Metro News
Citizens pay group recommends pay increase for state lawmakers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending state lawmakers receive a $10,000 pay raise. The commission, which meets every four years as spelled out in the state Constitution, recently passed a resolution recommending lawmakers annual pay be increased to equal the per capita income in West Virginia. Commission Chairman Mike Hall, a former state lawmaker, told MetroNews that’s about $30,000.
governing.com
West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office
(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
‘Budget Book’ shows WV taxpayers where their money goes
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Workers—check your paystub. Do you know how much of your money is going to the government—or even where it’s being spent? A step toward transparency was taken this afternoon in Wheeling, where West Virginia’s state auditor unveiled a new online tool. Called the Budget Book, it shows all the money the […]
Metro News
How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes
Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
wchsnetwork.com
Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
AG Morrisey calls for impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Fentanyl is a multi-national menace. That’s what West Virginia’s top attorney says in a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging him to act at the federal level. Patrick Morrisey is asking the House to question Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who Morrisey says is partially responsible for fentanyl pouring […]
Gov. Justice announces appointments of McHugh and Hubbard to Dept. of Administration positions
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of John Mchugh as Director of the General Services Division (GSD) and Arlie Hubbard as Executive Director of the Real Estate Division, both under the Department of Administration. McHugh is the current Real Estate Division Director. Hubbard is the current Real Estate Division Deputy Director. Both appointments are effective Feb. 25, 2023.
ridgeviewnews.com
WEST VIRGINIA STATE AUDITOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO BAN CHINA, RUSSIA, OTHER COUNTRIES OF CONCERN FROM IN TAX SALES
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
Metro News
WV Republicans and the Peril of One-Party Rule
For generations, West Virginia Republicans complained about the one-party rule of the Democrats. The tables have turned now and power in Charleston rests with the GOP. Their super-majorities in the West Virginia Legislature have empowered Republicans to do pretty much whatever they want. And that “to do” list has grown...
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
Metro News
State officials unveil program aimed at reducing layoffs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia is rolling out a program for employers aimed at reducing layoffs. The Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program allows hours to be reduced across the entire workforce and the wage difference is picked up by unemployment compensation through WorkForce West Virginia, according to WorkForce acting Commissioner Scott Adkins.
Metro News
Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia
Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
Bill seeks to raise pay of West Virginia politicians
A bill in the West Virginia Legislature would raise the pay of certain West Virginia politicians beginning in 2025, and tie their pay to the salary of a member of the United States Congress.
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
woay.com
West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia House lawmakers passed a bill providing a framework for public school teachers to discipline disruptive students. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended.
New West Virginia program aims to curb layoffs during economic downturn
A new state program aims to give businesses an alternative to layoffs during periods of economic downturn.
Comments / 4