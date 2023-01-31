MADISON, Wis. — Olivia Jahnke (So., Hanover) led the Gusties in their dual meet against UW-Eau Claire on 1/27. Jahnke was the highest placing Gustie and highest placing athlete on both the balance beam and floor exercise. On beam, Jahnke tied for first with a career high of 9.5. Jahnke’s 9.5 is her third career-high this season, having set a new high in three of the Gusties’ four meets. In the floor exercise, Jahnke took home her first career win in the event with a 9.425. Jahnke’s effort led the Gusties to a huge improvement on their team score, totaling 183.75 against UW-Eau Claire for a season-high team score.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO