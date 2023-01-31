Read full article on original website
Bennies Can’t Contain Red-Hot Gusties
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 22 nationally ranked Gusties were nothing if not impressive Wednesday night. Scoring 83 points, the Gustavus women’s basketball team rolled over Saint Benedict to complete the series sweep, improving to 15-2 in conference play and 18-2 overall. The Gusties took a commanding...
Cold Shooting Results in Men’s Hoops Loss at Saint John’s
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team suffered a 79-60 loss at Saint John’s on Wednesday night, dropping to 9-12 overall and 9-7 in the MIAC. The Gusties started the game with shooting woes, connecting on just 3-of-15 from the field in the first 11 minutes. Adam Biewen (Jr., Golden Valley) ended a scoring drought of 10 consecutive missed shots with a jump hook at the 8:09 mark, cutting the Johnnie lead to five, but the home team responded with a 13-5 run for a 31-18 advantage with 4:35 on the clock.
Poe Named MIAC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Annika Poe (Sr., Big Lake) won the shot put at the St. Olaf Invitational on Jan. 28 with a distance of 14.38 meters. The distance ranks third in NCAA Division III this season and is a quarter-inch shy of the Gustavus program record. For her performance, Poe has been named MIAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Hofstede, Pratt, Richardson Named MIAC Swim & Dive Athletes of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Gustavus swim & dive earned three out of four MIAC Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday. Ellen Hofstede (Sr., Saint Paul) was named Women’s Swimming Athlete of the Week, Kaija Pratt (Jr., Minnetonka) was named Women’s Diving Athlete of the Week, and Peyton Richardson (Jr., Crystal Lake, Ill.) was selected Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week.
2023 Women’s Tennis Season Preview
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Coming off its 30th MIAC championship last year, the Gustavus women’s tennis team is set to begin its 2023 campaign this week in Florida. After the loss of seven seniors from the 2022 squad, the 2023 team will see new faces in leadership roles.
Women’s Hockey Drops Overtime Heartbreaker to No. 1 River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — For the third time this season, nationally-ranked Gustavus and River Falls met on the ice for a non-conference matchup. In a game of intense back-and-forth play, it was only fitting that the No. 1 Falcons and No. 2 Gusties decide their fate in overtime. And when it seemed that even overtime wouldn’t be enough to put either team on top, the Falcons netted the game-winner with 5.5 seconds remaining in the extra period.
Jahnke Named WIAC Gymnast of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — Olivia Jahnke (So., Hanover) led the Gusties in their dual meet against UW-Eau Claire on 1/27. Jahnke was the highest placing Gustie and highest placing athlete on both the balance beam and floor exercise. On beam, Jahnke tied for first with a career high of 9.5. Jahnke’s 9.5 is her third career-high this season, having set a new high in three of the Gusties’ four meets. In the floor exercise, Jahnke took home her first career win in the event with a 9.425. Jahnke’s effort led the Gusties to a huge improvement on their team score, totaling 183.75 against UW-Eau Claire for a season-high team score.
