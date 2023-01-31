Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Dangerous windchills Thursday through Friday morning
The colder air arrives Thursday, with northwest breezes becoming gusty by mid-morning. This will shove temperatures down into single digits in the afternoon with a windchill below zero, making it feel like 25-35 below zero by Thursday evening to Thursday night for much of the state, and even colder windchill across northeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
valleynewslive.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through the Ice in Minnesota
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
Why Does Your Low Tire Pressure Light Come On In A Minnesota Cold Snap?
We've kind of have been on a roller coaster of weather throughout the winter. We started off with super sub-zero temperatures around the holidays, and then most of January brought much milder temperatures. With the law of averages, we knew we would eventually get another cold snap. That's what's happened lately, with temperatures in some parts of the state as low as -30 F.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
Why Minnesota Houses Crack and Pop All Night
The bitter cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. Temps have dropped below zero several times this week and my house has been making some really strange sounds. Does your house make weird noises throughout the winter months?
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Minnesota Law: Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car On Cold Days?
There are two reasons why people idle their vehicles during the winter here in Minnesota. Some people think you need to let the engine warm-up before driving during the cold winter months to prevent any damage. The other reason people idle their vehicle is to make their commute a little more bearable by making the car’s interior warmer.
Local emergency responders are on standby with ongoing ice storm in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS — Slipping and sliding on the street is a way of life during Minnesota winters, but even us northerners rarely see ice as bad as what Texas is dealing with this week. "This is a severe ice storm, and we would be experiencing similar problems,” Hennepin County Emergency...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
Iconic Movie ‘Fargo’ Was Almost Named After a Minnesota Town
I was today years old when I learned about this! I knew the movie 'Fargo' wasn't actually filmed in Fargo but I didn't know it was almost named after a Minnesota town. Was I the only one left out on this?. I have a quick confession to make before we...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to a dog derby, see a flower show, or embrace the season at the Bloomington Winter Fete. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby:. Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior. February 3 and 4. Free admission. The Lake...
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
