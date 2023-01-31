Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Passes on February 1, 2023
After 8 1/2 years of service at Washington County Sheriff’s Office, we are saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy, Axil. K-9 Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois that passed away due to health issues. This news comes just after his recent retirement. K-9 Axil had an amazing...
wtvy.com
Chipley man “critical” after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man is listed as being in critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Washington County, Florida on Monday. According to information released by Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Road...
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
fosterfollynews.net
DeFuniak Springs, Florida Police Department, Okaloosa and Walton Corrections, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Apprehend Suspects
Two suspects are in custody after an officer was assaulted on January 31, 2023. At approximately 3:07 PM the DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a call that two individuals who were sitting in a car in the McDonalds parking lot were observed throwing trash onto the ground. A DeFuniak Springs...
Two men charged after fatal attack in Callaway
Ed. Note: An incorrect photo of Lavar Hills was released to the media from law enforcement. The story has been updated with the correct photo of Hills. News 13 regrets the error. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are facing felony charges after one of them allegedly beat a man with a rake. The victim […]
washingtoncounty.news
Authorities actively seeking suspect in domestic violence incident
A manhunt is underway in the Grassy Pond community for a suspect wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident that left the victim with non-life threatening stab wounds. Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Thursday night in search of the suspect, 23-year-old Elis Francois Vargas Sterling. Deputies...
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Panama City woman facing major drug charges
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was selling meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and cocaine out of her home, Panama City police said Thursday. The case originated out of the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Officers got a search warrant for Janelle Marie Lizana, 35, home and found more than 28 grams […]
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27
January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating at hands of Memphis police
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Longtime wiregrass law enforcement official, Tony Helms, reacts to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers. Sheriff Helms, who’s in his third term as Sheriff, says 95% of law enforcement nationwide do their job to protect and serve, and when something like the Tyree Nichols deadly beating happens at the hands of police officers, unfortunately, it puts all officers in a bad light.
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest. According to a news release from BCSO, deputies responded to a life-threatening medical call at a residence on Lois Ave. around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies and investigators started an investigation. BCSO...
