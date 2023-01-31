ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Clergy, civic groups seek justice for Tyre Nichols, national police reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Members of the clergy and civic groups gathered Thursday at the Supreme Court of Maryland to seek justice for Tyre Nichols and national police reform. They converged in Annapolis to hold a "Unity and Action" gathering and remember Nichols, who died after a police encounter in Memphis. They prayed his family receives comfort and healing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

February 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 26 homicides and 41 non-fatal shootings in January 2023. Since September 2020 WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is February 2023:. 2/2/23 -8:07pm: A 58-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of Cambria Street. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD
shelterforce.org

Building Tenant Power: A Growing Movement Rises in Baltimore

This article was originally published by NPQ online, on May 25, 2022, https://nonprofitquarterly.org/building-tenant-power-a-growing-movement-rises-in-baltimore. Used with permission. Detrese Dowridge has been organizing tenants in Baltimore, Maryland, since she herself had to face down her landlord, Sage Management, in 2014. “I always knew there was something going on. I just couldn’t put...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼

The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center

A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
BALTIMORE, MD

