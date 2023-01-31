Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Related
Violence frustrates historic Black cultural hub in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Johnson-Winfield remembers when west Baltimore’s Pennsylvania Avenue attracted locals and tourists alike to its renowned jazz clubs, upscale shops and vibrant nightlife. Back then, the bustling commercial strip, also known as The Avenue, was a Black cultural hub frequented by civil rights leaders. Over...
Wbaltv.com
Clergy, civic groups seek justice for Tyre Nichols, national police reform
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Members of the clergy and civic groups gathered Thursday at the Supreme Court of Maryland to seek justice for Tyre Nichols and national police reform. They converged in Annapolis to hold a "Unity and Action" gathering and remember Nichols, who died after a police encounter in Memphis. They prayed his family receives comfort and healing.
PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)
The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice.The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting ha…
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
wmar2news
February 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 26 homicides and 41 non-fatal shootings in January 2023. Since September 2020 WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is February 2023:. 2/2/23 -8:07pm: A 58-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of Cambria Street. She...
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother and her two children latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A mother and her two children are the latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore. It's a part of a seemingly alarming trend that's happening across the city. Among the latest victims is 23-year-old Maya Morton who was shot and killed along with her...
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
shelterforce.org
Building Tenant Power: A Growing Movement Rises in Baltimore
This article was originally published by NPQ online, on May 25, 2022, https://nonprofitquarterly.org/building-tenant-power-a-growing-movement-rises-in-baltimore. Used with permission. Detrese Dowridge has been organizing tenants in Baltimore, Maryland, since she herself had to face down her landlord, Sage Management, in 2014. “I always knew there was something going on. I just couldn’t put...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼
The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police
Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their lifeMaya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustain…
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center
A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
Wbaltv.com
'What's on the Menu?' Spices, family fusion make Ekiben so popular -- and addictive -- in Baltimore
Family recipes, a fierce friendship and a fusion of fresh ingredients make for Baltimore's popular Ekiben restaurant chain. Very Local recently visited Ekiben in Fells Point, where co-owners Steve Chu and Ephrem Abebe explained how they use Asian influences to create unique dishes. "We've always had a philosophy that good...
Comments / 8