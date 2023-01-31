ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Indiana public health program boost clears legislative panel

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s proposal for a broad expansion of county-level public health programs won its first endorsement from state legislators on Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. The state Senate’s health committee voted 12-0 in support of a bill laying out the responsibilities that local...
INDIANA STATE
Tornado-relief payments come under scrutiny in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some people unaffected by tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky in late 2021 were mistakenly sent payments from a relief fund funneling private donations into the region, the state treasurer's office said Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. State Treasurer Allison Ball's office said it canceled payment...
KENTUCKY STATE
Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year's budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue. Article continues below this ad. The Republican-controlled House...
GEORGIA STATE
Sponsor: Bill to legalize, tax 'skill game' machines dead

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A senior Virginia Republican lawmaker said this week that his legislation that aimed to legalize and tax a certain type of electronic betting machine that has proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state is dead, but the broader fight isn't over.
VIRGINIA STATE
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary's indictment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.”. Article continues below this ad. Attorney General Gentner...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Panel: Connecticut needs safeguards for agency algorithms

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut needs safeguards on state government's use of artificial intelligence including algorithms at child welfare and other agencies to prevent discrimination and increase transparency, an advisory panel to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said Thursday. The Connecticut Advisory Committee to the federal commission called...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GOP-led panel again defeats campaign finance reform

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican-led Virginia House panel voted down legislation early Wednesday that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses such as a vacation, mortgage or country club membership. Article continues below this ad. Virginia’s elected officials are outliers in the nation for their...
VIRGINIA STATE
GM conditionally OKs $650M Nevada lithium mine investment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.
RENO, NV

