seattlepi.com
Indiana public health program boost clears legislative panel
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s proposal for a broad expansion of county-level public health programs won its first endorsement from state legislators on Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. The state Senate’s health committee voted 12-0 in support of a bill laying out the responsibilities that local...
seattlepi.com
Tornado-relief payments come under scrutiny in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some people unaffected by tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky in late 2021 were mistakenly sent payments from a relief fund funneling private donations into the region, the state treasurer's office said Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. State Treasurer Allison Ball's office said it canceled payment...
seattlepi.com
Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year's budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue. Article continues below this ad. The Republican-controlled House...
seattlepi.com
Sponsor: Bill to legalize, tax 'skill game' machines dead
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A senior Virginia Republican lawmaker said this week that his legislation that aimed to legalize and tax a certain type of electronic betting machine that has proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state is dead, but the broader fight isn't over.
seattlepi.com
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary's indictment
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.”. Article continues below this ad. Attorney General Gentner...
seattlepi.com
Panel: Connecticut needs safeguards for agency algorithms
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut needs safeguards on state government's use of artificial intelligence including algorithms at child welfare and other agencies to prevent discrimination and increase transparency, an advisory panel to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said Thursday. The Connecticut Advisory Committee to the federal commission called...
seattlepi.com
GOP-led panel again defeats campaign finance reform
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican-led Virginia House panel voted down legislation early Wednesday that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses such as a vacation, mortgage or country club membership. Article continues below this ad. Virginia’s elected officials are outliers in the nation for their...
seattlepi.com
Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign.
seattlepi.com
GM conditionally OKs $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.
