alxnow.com
Notes: New comfort food and cocktail spot RailBird Kitchen opens in Braddock neighborhood
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 42 and low of 31. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 41 and low of 23. Sunrise at 7:14 am and sunset at 5:32 pm. 🚨 You need to know. RailBird Kitchen, the newest restaurant...
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
popville.com
DC’s First Maman (French bakery and café) will open on Valentine’s Day in Georgetown then Maman Union Market will open the week of Feb. 20th!
“NYC’s beloved French bakery and café, is expanding in D.C. with two new locations in February! Starting with Georgetown (1353-1355 Wisconsin Ave NW), the newest maman will open on Valentine’s Day (2/14) and feature their signature sweet treats, cozy drinks and dedicated room, “The Study,” catering to Georgetown students.
One Good Thing: Ice Cream Shop Gives Free Scoops to Community
"A Washington D.C. ice cream shop owner is serving up scoops and smiles to all who enter, even those with no money."
WJLA
Spice Suite blossoms into larger space in NE DC's Langdon neighborhood
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we celebrate Black History Month, 7News checked back in with a local retailer who is the first Black woman in D.C. to own a strip mall. D.C. native and educator Angel Gregorio first opened her spice shop in Tacoma in 2015. Seven years later, her business has grown so much that she needed a larger space.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 2/2-2/5: DC Travel Show, “Bars and Measures” play, and Port City Brewing Party
It’s officially Black History Month, and there are a ton of educational and entertaining things to do in the area to celebrate. You can also kick off the new month planning your next getaway at a travel show, or enjoy a night out with the kids at an ice-skating rink.
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf
WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend. The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Wegmans reaches 110-store mark with 15th store in Virginia
Wegmans Food Markets on Wednesday is set to unveil a new supermarket in Reston, Virginia, marking its 110th location overall and 15th in the state. The 85,000-square-foot store, at 11950 Hopper St. in Reston, is situated in the $1.4 billion Haley Rise mixed-use development, which includes 3.5 million square feet of housing, retail, office, public green and other space and sits near the Reston Town Center Metro rail station. Rochester, New York-based Wegmans signed a lease for the store in 2018.
Washingtonian.com
An Intimate April Wedding at the Goodstone Inn
Jenny, a plastic surgeon from Indiana, and Ben, an equity research analyst from South Carolina, got engaged on a hike at Great Falls two years after a first date at now-defunct Kith and Kin. Their intimate, outdoor April wedding at the Goodstone Inn in Middleburg included a traditional Chinese tea ceremony. For a personal touch, the couple wrote letters to their 62 guests on the backs of each menu. The color palette for the day include red and gold, and for dessert, the couple chose a red-velvet cake with an assortment of pies. Check out the photos of their big day below.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
mocoshow.com
Lantern Festival to Take Place in Rockville on February 11
Rockville Sister Cities Corporation, in partnership with WQER-LP 96.7 FM Radio and the Chinese Culture Institute will hold its annual Lantern Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre and Social Hall at Rockville Civic Center Park, 603 Edmonston Drive. The family-friendly event is...
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
popville.com
“WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half”
WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half (the attached pictures are from December 19th, and it was down for at least a week before that). The TVs are either off, or are on with only a DirectTV screensaver. There have been no communications...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
