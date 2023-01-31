Read full article on original website
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
FAA tells lawmakers it made several changes to prevent another system-wide computer outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told lawmakers in a letter dated Friday that it made several changes to in order to prevent another system-wide computer outage.
US flights grounded because engineer accidentally 'replaced one file with another': Official
NEW YORK — With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at...
Delta passenger recalls panic after ‘split second’ near-miss at JFK Airport
Panic-stricken passengers on a flight involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport over the weekend have described how they screamed and gasped as they came “split seconds” away from crashing into another aircraft. Delta Air Lines passenger Brian Healy told NBC News that some travelers were overcome by “panic” as their plane nearly collided with an American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway on Friday. “We’re talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well,” Delta customer Brian Healy told NBC News, adding that some travelers were overcome by “panic.” The near-miss is now the subject...
Aviation International News
SD's Plane Simple Antenna Enters Commercial Service
Satcom Direct’s Plane Simple antenna for IntelSat’s Ku-band satellite communications network is now commercially available, the Melbourne, Florida-based aircraft connectivity company announced today. The milestone comes after two years of development, testing, and in-service customer evaluation. The company partnered with Germany’s Qest to develop the antenna, which consists...
Final Boeing 747: Pilots of the aircraft draw crown in the air
Pilots of Atlas Air, a cargo freighter, paid a fitting tribute to the iconic 747 model after Boeing delivered the last aircraft earlier this week. The pilots drew the number 747 and topped it with a crown soon after they departed Paine Field airport towards Cincinnati Airport on its maiden flight, fight tracking service, Flightradar said in a tweet.
Huge antitank gun found by TSA in Texas airport passenger's luggage
The high caliber firearm caused considerable consternation for airport security agents in San Antonio.
Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe
Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Boeing just a won a NASA contest to build a more efficient jetliner — see the winning entry
Boeing's new fuel-efficient jet will have "ultrathin" wings and single aisles. The planes are the result of more than a decade of development.
POLITICO
Another day, another air travel meltdown
TARMAC TROUBLES — This is your captain speaking, and you’re in for a bumpy ride … if you even manage to make it out of the airport. The truth is that airline passengers seldom hear a status report come over the cockpit intercom anymore due to increasing cancellations and delays.
techxplore.com
Boeing to deliver last 747, the plane that democratized flying
Boeing is set to officially bid farewell to the original jumbo jet, the 747, as it makes its final commercial delivery of an aircraft that democratized flying and serves US presidents. Thousands of current and former employees will converge Tuesday afternoon at Boeing's factory in Everett, Washington, in the Northwestern...
generalaviationnews.com
In defense of flight suits for general aviation pilots
Charles Cluck liked to fly his Bonanza wearing a kilt and cowboy boots. Neither choice particularly bothered me, but the mix surely violated every style taboo on the planet, as well as a few legal codes in Third World countries. But I’m not one to judge others’ wardrobe choices....
The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane
The Porter family, set off on board their Gippsaero GA8 AirVan, a modern aircraft manufactured in Australia, from Vancouver, British Columbia last June and have "been basically traveling every day since."
DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday flight cancellations
The Department of Transportation is in the initial phase of an investigation of Southwest Airlines over the thousands of flights canceled during the holiday season.
