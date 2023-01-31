ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

mynewsla.com

LAPD Seeking Public’s Help Solving Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Westlake Area

Authorities Thursday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a man in the Westlake area. Kyle Ray, 32, of Los Angeles was injured about 7:25 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, and he died at the scene, said Los Angeles police Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case

A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, Suspect Arrested and Released

Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school late Wednesday morning in response to the report of an unauthorized person on campus...
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspected Gang Member Charged in 2021 Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim

A 20-year-old suspected gang member is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14 in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Miguel Angel Rodriguez of Anaheim is accused of killing Jonathan Romero about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, near State College Boulevard, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting

A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim in 2021

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
ANAHEIM, CA

