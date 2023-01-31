Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black male who suffers from...
Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeking Public’s Help Solving Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Westlake Area
Authorities Thursday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a man in the Westlake area. Kyle Ray, 32, of Los Angeles was injured about 7:25 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, and he died at the scene, said Los Angeles police Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — an Orange County doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital. The attack occurred for unknown...
mynewsla.com
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, Suspect Arrested and Released
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school late Wednesday morning in response to the report of an unauthorized person on campus...
pasadenanow.com
Man Charged After Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks in Pasadena, Throughout County
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
foxla.com
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
mynewsla.com
Suspected Gang Member Charged in 2021 Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim
A 20-year-old suspected gang member is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14 in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Miguel Angel Rodriguez of Anaheim is accused of killing Jonathan Romero about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, near State College Boulevard, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock.
mynewsla.com
Families Mourn Innocent Bystanders Killed in Crash at End of Police Chase
Two families were in mourning Wednesday following a devastating crash in Panorama City at the end of a police pursuit that left two fathers dead — innocent bystanders whose car was violently struck by the driver of an allegedly stolen pickup. Relatives and friends identified the pair who were...
mynewsla.com
Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting
A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window of Hollywood high-rise
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-capacity weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Alvarado Street,...
mynewsla.com
Man Caught in Middle of High Profile LASD Pursuit Sues Over Alleged Beating
A man sued Los Angeles County Wednesday, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff’s deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase. Adrian Cruz brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit on behalf of himself, his wife, Amanda Sainz, and their 12-year-old son,...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim in 2021
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
