4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
mynewsla.com
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — an Orange County doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital. The attack occurred for unknown...
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
mynewsla.com
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black male who suffers from...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim in 2021
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Criminal Threats; Weapons Recovered
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly making criminal threats, authorities said. Braxton Johnson, 24, of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held on $500,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Transient in Santa Ana
A 28-year-old transient pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to three years — or time already served in the case — for beating another homeless man to death in Santa Ana. Jonathan Ceclio Menjivarlemus pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing
A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
mynewsla.com
Menifee School Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Man Enters Campus
A suspicious man roaming the grounds of a Menifee charter school Thursday prompted a lockdown of the K-12 campus and a major law enforcement response. A security guard at Santa Rosa Academy in the 27500 block of La Piedra Road, near Haun Road, called 911 about 11:25 a.m., when the suspect was first spotted, according to the Menifee Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Molesting 4 Girls and a Boy in OC
A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, a count of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger, and two counts of attempted lewd acts on a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Arrest Man on Gun Charge
A traffic stop in Pomona Tuesday triggered a vehicle pursuit that ended with the arrest of a 20-year-old man suspected of possessing armed a unregistered handgun. Officers on patrol along the East Holt Avenue Corridor about 10:50 a.m. spotted a vehicle in violation of several vehicle code sections and tried to pull it over, when it sped away within residential neighborhoods, said Sgt. Scott Hess of the Pomona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Moreno Valley Woman Faces Sentencing in Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman faces sentencing Thursday in downtown Los Angeles for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, pleaded guilty last summer to one federal count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Tustin HS Student Stabbed in Fight
A Tustin High School student was stabbed in a fight Tuesday on campus and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The fight between two students occurred about 12:15 p.m. on the campus at 1171 El Camino Real, according to Tustin police Lt. Andy Birozy. One student was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
mynewsla.com
Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Irvine Crash
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan. 9 of a felony count of hit and run with permanent and serious injury, but deadlocked 9-3 for guilt on a second-degree murder charge and the gross vehicular manslaughter count.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Alvarado Street,...
