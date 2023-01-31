ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured In Possible DUI Crash | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 1:48 A.M LOCATION: 958 S Hoover St CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a report of a traffic accident with people trapped. Firefighters arrived to find a three-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a dodge charger. Firefighters started to work on getting the trapped victim out of the car as additional units arrived. Firefighters were able to remove enough of the wreckage from the victim but he was beyond medical aid and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics treated three other people included one male that was in custody on suspicion of DUI he was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Two other victims were transported in unknown condition to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sunland-Tujunga collision: 2 hospitalized following fiery crash

The intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Sherman Grove Ave. was closed Thursday morning following a fiery two-car crash next to the Sunland Recreation Center at about 10:30 a.m.Los Angeles firefighters rescued a 45-year-old man from one car; they had to cut the man out of his car as it was reportedly engulfed in flames. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.A 75-year-old woman in the second car was hospitalized in serious condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

No Injuries Reported After Pick-Up Truck Overturns In 5 Freeway Crash

No injuries were reported after a pick-up truck overturned in a 5 Freeway crash Thursday.  Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway at Valencia Boulevard, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No persons were trapped,” Little said. “Units are ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside

A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified

A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Seeking Public’s Help Solving Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Westlake Area

Authorities Thursday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a man in the Westlake area. Kyle Ray, 32, of Los Angeles was injured about 7:25 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, and he died at the scene, said Los Angeles police Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Dies in Car With Leaking Propane Bottles

A man in his 70s who appeared to be homeless was found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in Venice with several small camping-style propane bottles. Firefighters were called 8:42 p.m. to 601 Venice Blvd., near Abbott Kinney Boulevard, regarding a person suffering from a medical condition and upon their arrival they found the man, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Delivery driver arrested on suspicion of grand theft

A 33-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after stealing an item worth approximately $1,500, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service in regards to a theft...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy