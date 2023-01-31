Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured In Possible DUI Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 1:48 A.M LOCATION: 958 S Hoover St CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a report of a traffic accident with people trapped. Firefighters arrived to find a three-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a dodge charger. Firefighters started to work on getting the trapped victim out of the car as additional units arrived. Firefighters were able to remove enough of the wreckage from the victim but he was beyond medical aid and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics treated three other people included one male that was in custody on suspicion of DUI he was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Two other victims were transported in unknown condition to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Sunland-Tujunga collision: 2 hospitalized following fiery crash
The intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Sherman Grove Ave. was closed Thursday morning following a fiery two-car crash next to the Sunland Recreation Center at about 10:30 a.m.Los Angeles firefighters rescued a 45-year-old man from one car; they had to cut the man out of his car as it was reportedly engulfed in flames. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.A 75-year-old woman in the second car was hospitalized in serious condition.
No Injuries Reported After Pick-Up Truck Overturns In 5 Freeway Crash
No injuries were reported after a pick-up truck overturned in a 5 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway at Valencia Boulevard, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No persons were trapped,” Little said. “Units are ...
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City.
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeking Public’s Help Solving Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Westlake Area
Authorities Thursday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a man in the Westlake area. Kyle Ray, 32, of Los Angeles was injured about 7:25 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, and he died at the scene, said Los Angeles police Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Cyclist dies in the hospital after being intentionally hit by car, stabbed on PCH
A bicyclist has died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle and stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Man Dies in Car With Leaking Propane Bottles
A man in his 70s who appeared to be homeless was found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in Venice with several small camping-style propane bottles. Firefighters were called 8:42 p.m. to 601 Venice Blvd., near Abbott Kinney Boulevard, regarding a person suffering from a medical condition and upon their arrival they found the man, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
signalscv.com
Delivery driver arrested on suspicion of grand theft
A 33-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after stealing an item worth approximately $1,500, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service in regards to a theft...
El Sereno triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized, authorities say
A shooting in El Sereno left one man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.
Potential mass shooting thwarted after weapons found pointed from window of Hollywood high-rise, police say
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-capacity weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages.
