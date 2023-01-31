INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 1:48 A.M LOCATION: 958 S Hoover St CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a report of a traffic accident with people trapped. Firefighters arrived to find a three-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a dodge charger. Firefighters started to work on getting the trapped victim out of the car as additional units arrived. Firefighters were able to remove enough of the wreckage from the victim but he was beyond medical aid and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics treated three other people included one male that was in custody on suspicion of DUI he was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Two other victims were transported in unknown condition to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO