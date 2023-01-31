Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
mynewsla.com
Broken Water Main in Hollywood Floods Fountain Avenue
A broken water main is causing flooding on Fountain Avenue in Hollywood Thursday evening. Firefighters were called at approximately 9:31 p.m. to 6050 Fountain Ave. near Beachwood Drive where they found water from the broken main shooting approximately 30 feet into the air, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — an Orange County doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital. The attack occurred for unknown...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued From Home During Flooding in Hollywood
A broken water main caused flooding and a roof collapse in Hollywood Thursday evening. Firefighters were called at approximately 9:31 p.m. to 6050 Fountain Ave. near Beachwood Drive where they found water from the broken main shooting approximately 30 feet into the air, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Power Outage at LAX Disrupts Passenger Screening, Departing Flights
An electrical outage of unknown origin knocked out power to much of Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, temporarily halting security screening of passengers and potentially delaying some outbound flights, but most service was restored within about 45 minutes. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with airport officials saying...
mynewsla.com
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
mynewsla.com
Bass’ Encampment Initiative Launches in South LA, Second Westside Site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that...
mynewsla.com
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day. Smithfield, in June...
mynewsla.com
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
mynewsla.com
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black male who suffers from...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shooting in Compton Area Leaves Two Suspects In Custody
A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
mynewsla.com
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, but No Threats Found
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school in the 2900 block of Community Avenue late Wednesday morning in response to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
