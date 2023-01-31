Read full article on original website
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that...
Menifee School Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Man Enters Campus
A suspicious man roaming the grounds of a Menifee charter school Thursday prompted a lockdown of the K-12 campus and a major law enforcement response. A security guard at Santa Rosa Academy in the 27500 block of La Piedra Road, near Haun Road, called 911 about 11:25 a.m., when the suspect was first spotted, according to the Menifee Police Department.
Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
The prosecution Wednesday delivered closing statements in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs and asked jurors to come back with a guilty verdict for the defendant for “stealing” four victims when he allegedly killed them. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia,...
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing
A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
Cathedral City to Host 7th Annual 3-Day Taste of Jalisco Festival
The three-day Taste of Jalisco Festival, featuring a carnival, live music, a tequila bar and beer garden, and a headlining performance by Grupo Control, will begin Friday in Cathedral City. The festival will be held from Friday to Sunday in the city’s amphitheater and festival lawn, on the northeast corner...
