Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
Final Reading: Vermont cannabis growers ask Legislature to consider them farmers
Former state senator John Rodgers presented his former colleagues with a printed-out list of 20 proposed regulatory and statutory changes to the state’s cannabis industry. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont cannabis growers ask Legislature to consider them farmers.
Opinion: In the farm bill, protecting the productivity of Iowa agriculture
Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mike Naig is the Iowa secretary of agriculture. With total output ranking second in the nation, Iowa agriculture is truly a productivity powerhouse. We are blessed to grow and raise significantly more than we, ourselves, can consume. Therefore, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the globe. And Iowans can be immensely proud of that. In our individual roles as Iowa secretary of agriculture and as a member of Congress on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, we are well positioned to serve Iowans and deliver real results for our farmers, families, and rural communities this year and beyond.
Making Sure Vets Get PACT Act Benefits Is New House Veterans Affairs Chairman's Top Priority
Ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs does not get overwhelmed by the influx of new patients and claims coming from the sweeping toxic exposure law passed last year will be a priority of the new House Veterans Affairs Committee chairman, the lawmaker told Military.com in an interview. Rep. Mike Bost,...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing
WASHINGTON – In its first meeting of the new congressional session, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry gathered Wednesday for a hearing on the trade and horticulture titles in the upcoming farm bill. The legislators prioritized enforcing the nation’s agricultural trade agreements, expanding access to international markets and supporting underserved producers. “The […] The post Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
USDA announces $9.4 million for Compost and Food Waste Reduction agreements
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.
How One Youth Agriculture Program Is Solving Its Community's Expensive Egg Problem
"Young people's voices and lived experiences need to be at the center of the solutions."
USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began planning this month to develop outdoor recreation opportunities near national forests and grasslands, part of a broader Biden administration push to help communities reap economic rewards from the growing recreation sector. Three USDA agencies — the U.S. Forest Service, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and […] The post USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
2023 farm bill discussion highlights concerns about Mexico’s GMO corn import ban
Senators expressed concerns about Mexico’s plan to ban the import of genetically engineered corn during a Wednesday hearing on the 2023 farm bill, a piece of legislation that sets U.S. standards for agriculture and related policy. In 2020, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the country would prohibit genetically modified corn by 2024, prompting U.S.…
USDA launches pilot Cattle Contracts Library
USDA launched its pilot Cattle Contract Library webpage as directed by the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations act. It will allow users to search terms and information contained in active contracts used for the purchase of fed cattle. The library will also provide information on commonly used cattle contract terms. Agency officials...
Red States Would Be Biggest Winners from Extending Affordable Connectivity Program
Imagine if the family cars of 16 million American households suddenly vanished — transportation to work, school, doctors and stores suddenly cut off. For many, such a devastating loss would jeopardize their employment, education, healthcare and everyday family needs. Now imagine if home broadband for 16 million American households...
NCBA announces 2023 policy priorities
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) executive committee approved the organization’s policy priorities at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, with a focus on advancing animal disease preparedness, protecting voluntary conservation programs, and defending producers from regulatory overreach. “Our focus is helping to create...
NASS census due February 6
USDA and National Agricultural Statistics Service officials are reminding producers that Feb. 6 is the deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The NASS survey is conducted every five years to provide a complete account of the nation’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. In December, NASS mailed questionnaires to every known agriculture producer in the United States and Puerto Rico.
U.S. watchdog identifies $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government likely awarded about $5.4 billion in COVID-19 aid to people with questionable Social Security numbers, a federal watchdog said in a report released on Monday. The watchdog, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), said it "identified 69,323 questionable Social Security Numbers (SSNs) used to obtain...
