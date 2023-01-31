Read full article on original website
top gunner
2d ago
Money brings out the worst in people, I’ve witnessed it myself after my father’s death, made me sick to my stomach.
Reply(3)
8
Lydia Raley
2d ago
What a tangled web was weaved. If not for Elvis they would all be poor. Instead greed can't even pay up. The mess only begins because The twins Dad will try to take what he can.Hopefully the judge will set Trusts up for the girls.Sounds like someone snuck a document in hoping to gain control. I trust Priscilla she fixed the estate when Elvis died. Lisa apparently kept spending assuming money grew on trees. Good luck to this family !
Reply
2
Related
Why Doesn’t Priscilla Presley Want Riley Keough to Be a Co-Trustee for Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate?
The late Lisa Marie Presley's trust currently names her daughter Riley Keough, 33, as a co-trustee. However, the actress's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, is legally challenging that. Here's why... In legal documents, Priscilla is challenging "the authenticity and validity" of her late daughter Lisa Marie's trust. The 77-year-old believes she should...
Tragic Details About Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley
Riley Keough is the oldest child of Danny Keough and the late Lisa Marie Presley. While much of her life has been privileged and unbelievable for a lot of us, Keough has also suffered tragedy and hardship that might be equally difficult to comprehend. For example, Keough was never able...
AOL Corp
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's WAR With Tom Cruise: Why Elvis' Daughter 'Hated' Famed Scientologist Actor
Lisa Marie Presley wasn't a fan of Scientology's biggest protégé — Tom Cruise. The late daughter of Elvis Presley "hated" the actor and revealed her despise for him years before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.Lisa Marie got roped into the religion at the age of nine after her father died in 1977. She revealed that her mom, Priscilla, got recruited by John Travolta's assistant, Sylvia “Spanky” Taylor.Elvis had allegedly been approached by the church before but he always steered clear of Scientology, claiming they only wanted him for his fame and money — something Lisa Marie later backed.In an interview...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words to Lisa Marie Presley Uncovered Following Her Untimely Death
Elvis Presley's final words to Lisa Marie Presley are gaining the spotlight again after the latter's death. The King of Rock and Roll died on Aug. 16, 1977, following a cardiac arrest. Decades later, his only daughter suffered the same health issue and died on Jan. 12. Before Lisa Marie's...
TMZ.com
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
suggest.com
Why The Burial Garden At Graceland Is Controversial For Some Elvis Presley Fans
On Sunday, hundreds of friends and fans flooded the Graceland burial garden to honor the memory of Lisa Marie Presley. However, fans of the singer may not know that the burial grounds at Graceland have been the subject of various controversies and conspiracies ever since Presley was laid to rest there in 1977.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days: Opioids, Plastic Surgery, and Drastic Weight Loss (Report)
Lisa Marie Presley passed away January 12, and new details have emerged about her final days. TMZ reports Presley wanted to look her best for award season as she helped promote “Elvis,” a movie about her late father’s life. Insiders tell the site that she had plastic...
Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death
It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption. The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared...
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Will Not Fight Michael Lockwood For Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins
Lisa Marie Presley's family members will not be fighting her estranged ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, for custody of their 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. Although there had been rumors that Presley's ex Danny Keough might be interested in raising the girls, under California law, he has no legal standing to file.Lockwood, who previously had 40% custody to Presley's 60%, is expected to have the girls full time in the wake of their mother's sudden passing, with sources spilling the twins have voiced that they would both prefer to live with him.The only reason that the courts would award another family member...
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland
The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's Legacy
In a recent development, a sarcophagus belonging to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley has been revealed at Graceland, the famous Memphis estate where her father lived and died. The sarcophagus, which is made of marble and adorned with intricate carvings, was discovered in the basement of Graceland during a recent renovation project.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Priscilla Presley sues to replace Lisa Marie's kids with her on her late daughter's will
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Thursday claims Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is suing the late singer and philanthropist's estate to replace Lisa Marie's kids on her will with Priscilla. The lawsuit said Lisa Marie's will, amended in 2016 to...
Comments / 9