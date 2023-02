Man found shot, killed near Apopka intersection, Orange deputies say Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a Monday night shooting, who was found near an intersection in a neighborhood in South Apopka.

Deputies responded to 10th Street and Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where they found 36-year-old Travis Grubbs shot, according to an agency press release.

Grubbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

