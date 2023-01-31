ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Raptors fielding offers for F O.G. Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors are listening to offers for sixth-year forward O.G. Anunoby, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Potential suitors for the elite defender are said to include the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Anunoby, 25, is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and a league-high 2.1 steals in 45 starts this season.

He missed the Raptors’ past two games with a wrist injury sustained in Friday’s loss at Golden State.

Anunoby responded last week to a report that said he wanted out of Toronto, where he helped the Raptors to win an NBA title in 2018-19.

“What can I do about it? I didn’t tell anyone to do that story or say whatever,” he told reporters. “It’s not my choice for whatever is going on to be going on. I can’t control it, so what’s the point of being mad about it?”

A first-round draft pick by the Raptors in 2017, Anunoby owns career averages of 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 346 games (272 starts).

–Field Level Media

