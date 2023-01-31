Read full article on original website
kpic
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
kpic
Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
OHA provides update on Measure 110 after getting poor marks on audit
There's a lot of heat on the Oregon Health Authority when it comes to implementing measure 110, which decriminalized some drug possession.
House Republican Caucus responds to Governor Kotek’s proposed budget
The House Republican Caucus recently released the following statement in response to Governor Kotek’s two-year budget proposal, a $32.1 billion request, which represents a 8.76% increase over the 2021-2023 legislatively approved budget. “Oregonians are experiencing an inflation rate over eight percent and economists are predicting a mild recession over the next year. The Governor’s budget reflects the financial vulnerability individuals are feeling on a daily basis. House Republicans believe the state budget should look more after Oregon families than our state bureaucracy. ...
kpic
Addressing gaps in Oregon drug treatment system could decrease spike in overdose deaths
The deadly consequences of drug use in Oregon continue to worsen. One addiction specialist credits the influx of fentanyl and gaps in the state’s treatment system as the major driving factors. “Fentanyl is a game changer because it's 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin,” said Dr. Todd...
nbc16.com
SB853: Bill bans taxpayer funded out-of-state travel reimbursement for state workers
SALEM, Ore. — All 30 Oregon State Senators, in a show of bipartisan support, have sponsored a bill that would ban employees from receiving travel reimbursement for state workers who work remotely full time. Currently, those employees “must be reimbursed fully by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
kpic
Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law
The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
KATU.com
Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households
In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
ijpr.org
Oregon's natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds
Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found. The investigation began shortly after the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission...
Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse
School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week. Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet […] The post Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge
Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
Oregon lawmakers considering bill proposed to ban flavored tobacco statewide
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, or vaping products statewide. Supporters of the bill say they want to prevent teenagers from getting addicted, while opponents claim the bill will only hurt adults, who use the products legally.
KXL
Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It
I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
KXL
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
