Oregon State

kpic

Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

House Republican Caucus responds to Governor Kotek’s proposed budget

The House Republican Caucus recently released the following statement in response to Governor Kotek’s two-year budget proposal, a $32.1 billion request, which represents a 8.76% increase over the 2021-2023 legislatively approved budget. “Oregonians are experiencing an inflation rate over eight percent and economists are predicting a mild recession over the next year. The Governor’s budget reflects the financial vulnerability individuals are feeling on a daily basis. House Republicans believe the state budget should look more after Oregon families than our state bureaucracy. ...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law

The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households

In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse

School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week.  Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet […] The post Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR
KXL

Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It

I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

