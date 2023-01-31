Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
kpic
Details released on hours-long Hood River shooter standoff: Suspect ID, tear gas, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday afternoon saw a standoff between police and an armed suspect that lasted for hours before the shooter was taken into custody. Now, the Hood River Police Department is offering details on the incident as well as the identity of the suspect. Officers were called out...
kpic
Yamhill deputies search for man accused of attacking his brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his brother with a machete on Friday morning. Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Amity. The victim was taken to a hospital...
kpic
FOUND SAFE: Deputies locate 5-year-old boy with autism reported missing near Silverton
SILVERTON, Ore. — UPDATE: A child who was reported missing outside Silverton Friday afternoon has been found safe and sound, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. Sage has been reunited with family members. "Thank you to our community, Woodburn, Silverton, Salem police as well as Silverton fire, deputies, S&R...
kpic
Grand jury says Salem officers justified in shooting, killing robbery suspect
SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County grand jury has found that the use of deadly force by five Salem police officers was justified. It happened the morning of Jan. 23 around 9 a.m. when a 911 caller reported an armed carjacking in the Walmart parking lot on Commercial Street SE.
kpic
Portland officer who leaked false info accusing Hardesty of hit-and-run reinstated
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland Police officer will be reinstated after he was fired for leaking information that falsely implicated former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run crash back in 2021. Portland police cleared Hardesty in the hit-and-run incident. An arbitrator appointed by the state labor...
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
kpic
Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
kptv.com
Suspect injures 2 Portland police officers during arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two officers are being treated at a local hospital after a suspect attacked them early Wednesday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.
Public asked for help identifying suspect in Gresham park attack
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have released surveillance video of a man believed to be the suspect in a Jan. 19 attempted sexual assault, and are asking for the public's help to identify the person. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd...
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
kpic
Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman last seen in downtown Portland
Onedonna Inthavong was last seen in downtown Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest found guilty of murdering Portland teen
A Clark County jury has found suspected serial killer Warren Forrest guilty of killing a Portland teenager nearly 50 years ago.
kpic
Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window of Hollywood high-rise
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-capacity weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages.
kpic
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
kptv.com
Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Murray Boulevard overpass
More details on the wreck or the deceased motorcyclist have not been released by the Beaverton Police Department as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Fatal crash closes Highway 26 in western Washington County
A fatal crash several miles west of Banks on U.S. Highway 26 has closed the road in both directions, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
