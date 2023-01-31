ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kpic

Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
HOOD RIVER, OR
kptv.com

Suspect injures 2 Portland police officers during arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two officers are being treated at a local hospital after a suspect attacked them early Wednesday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kpic

Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

