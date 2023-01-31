Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
SBAMH AUXILIARY JAN 23’ NEWS
Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (SBAMH) began the new year with their first general meeting of 2023. Thirty-three members and one guest gathered at Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado for the meeting. The group enjoyed treats provided by hostesses Phyllis Jackson, Nancy Hamel, and Lois Fairman. President Elect Carla McCune led the flag salute and the Auxiliary prayer.
Wichita permanently closes American Indian museum parking lot to protect water supply
The city wants to hear feedback on a proposal that would replace a sledding hill next to the museum with a new parking lot.
Electric heater for dog house causes house fire in southern Kansas
A homeowner and their pets are safe after a house fire Wednesday morning in southern Kansas.
adastraradio.com
USD 418 School Board Finalizes Scope of Bond After Months of Community Input
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The USD 418 Board of Education is finalizing a facility proposal this week, after over a year and a half of work on the project. The $88 million proposal focuses on upgrading aging high school facilities with a new academic building for grades 9-12, as well as renovations to the Performing Arts wing, CTE classrooms, and Roundhouse. Elementary buildings and the middle school will see upgrades to security, student safety, and mechanical systems.
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters assist Cowley County fire crews
COWLEY COUNTY — Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters traveled to Cowley County wednesday to assist Kansas firefighters from Arkansas City, Winfield, Udall and South Haven with a structure fire. At 7:08 a.m. Arkansas City firefighters responded to a fire reported on the southwest side of Cowley County on 11th Road.
wichitabyeb.com
Who wants a pre-fab diner building for the low price of free? There’s one in Douglass, KS
There is a website called Cheap Old Houses and they scour new real estate listings daily, coast to coast, searching for cheap old homes and buildings for sale for under $120k. They then handpick the most beautiful of the bunch and share them with you. One of the latest listings...
Small castle-like diner could be yours for free, but you’ll have to move it from a small Kansas town
A small castle-like diner in the midwest could be yours for free, but you'll have to move it.
KWCH.com
Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Filemons Mexican Food
A new restaurant has opened in the former Sorrel’s Jamaican Food and Next Level Cafe space at 3802 E. Harry. It’s Filemon’s Mexican Food and according to their Facebook profile, it’s where you can find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas. =================. 3802 E Harry...
Is time to move on after failed Century II deal?
It's been more than a year since a private group announced big plans for a $1.5 Billion investment in the Century II area. That deal never happened, and now some city council members say it's time to move forward.
KAKE TV
Vendors at south Wichita flea market asked to pay thousands to keep their space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vendors at a south Wichita flea market are crying foul, now that the new owner has jacked up their rent to several times what they were paying. They say they have no choice but to leave. Vendors at Westway Marketplace say they used to pay a...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
GERALD LEE GUY
Gerald Lee Guy, 85, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following a short illness with acute myeloid leukemia. Gerald lived a long, happy, and honorable life. He was a great man. He was a simple man. He lived his life with integrity and believed in always ‘doing the right thing’. He was humble, strong, courageous, loving, and loyal. Gerald married the love of his life, Marcia (Collins) Guy. Together, they raised their family and modeled a committed, loving, faith-based marriage. Gerald and Marcia loved their family most and had a special relationship with each child and grandchild. They were together at every family event, school activity, and ball game. For years, they owned property in Branson, MO and treasured the time they spent there with family. Antique cars were their hobby. Road trips with Trudy and Duane Claycamp were their favorite vacations. Monthly lunch dates with friends from high school were some of their best meals. Life is a matter of moments. The sum of Gerald’s moments equal a life well lived. Gerald was born on June 8, 1937 in Latham, Kansas to Richard Morris Guy and Mabel ‘Fern’ (Peterson) Guy. Following high school, he studied chemical engineering at Butler County Community College. Gerald was inducted in the Army in May 1960. He served two years active duty, including a stint in Germany. In 1962 he was transferred to Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in May 1966. After his military service, Gerald worked as a lab analyst at Texaco and continued his chemical engineering studies at Kansas Newman. He retired from Texaco after 41 years of service. He is survived by his children, Jeff Guy, Andrea and Chris Guynn, Jeremy Guy, Michelle and Peter Helten, Mike and Amy Ward; daughter-in-law, Kelly Ward; grandchildren, Samuel Guy, Makenzie Guy, Jake (Cassie) Guy, Garrett (Courtney) Guynn, Shala Guy, Aaron (Ashley) Haskell, Kristi (Jordan) Swanson, Taylor Ward, Tyler (Andrea) Ward, Madison Ward, Kameron (Josiah) Beal, and Noah Ward; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Guy, Brynlee Guy, Levi Guynn, Easton Swanson, Payton Haskell, Kinleigh Haskell, Brody Haskell, and Everett.
foxkansas.com
Sedgwick County asks for no tampering with west Wichita traffic study
Sedgwick County is asking drivers to avoid doing anything that could taint the results of its study of an intersection west of Wichita. Engineers are studying the traffic patterns at 167th west and 25th Street north after public complaints over safety. FOX Kansas News reporter Jackson Overstreet shows us why...
KVOE
KDOT installing ‘high performance’ signs on selected highways in Lyon, Greenwood counties
A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.
Meeting looks at plan to return passenger rail service to Wichita
Lost your driving privileges? How to get them back in Wichita
More than 200,000 people in Kansas have suspended driver's licenses. That's double what it was 15 years ago. It can happen for many reasons, including unpaid tickets, child support or taxes, lack of car insurance, or DUI.
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
KWCH.com
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A Wichita denture care provider promised a refund to a 93-year-old woman, but it took a call from FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker to get that money deposited. After the initial story, many reached out with similar stories from the same Wichita company. FactFinder 12 called the denture care provider’s corporate office and relayed those stories.
Governor announces semiconductor manufacturing plant coming to Wichita, creating 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
