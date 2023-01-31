Gerald Lee Guy, 85, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following a short illness with acute myeloid leukemia. Gerald lived a long, happy, and honorable life. He was a great man. He was a simple man. He lived his life with integrity and believed in always ‘doing the right thing’. He was humble, strong, courageous, loving, and loyal. Gerald married the love of his life, Marcia (Collins) Guy. Together, they raised their family and modeled a committed, loving, faith-based marriage. Gerald and Marcia loved their family most and had a special relationship with each child and grandchild. They were together at every family event, school activity, and ball game. For years, they owned property in Branson, MO and treasured the time they spent there with family. Antique cars were their hobby. Road trips with Trudy and Duane Claycamp were their favorite vacations. Monthly lunch dates with friends from high school were some of their best meals. Life is a matter of moments. The sum of Gerald’s moments equal a life well lived. Gerald was born on June 8, 1937 in Latham, Kansas to Richard Morris Guy and Mabel ‘Fern’ (Peterson) Guy. Following high school, he studied chemical engineering at Butler County Community College. Gerald was inducted in the Army in May 1960. He served two years active duty, including a stint in Germany. In 1962 he was transferred to Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in May 1966. After his military service, Gerald worked as a lab analyst at Texaco and continued his chemical engineering studies at Kansas Newman. He retired from Texaco after 41 years of service. He is survived by his children, Jeff Guy, Andrea and Chris Guynn, Jeremy Guy, Michelle and Peter Helten, Mike and Amy Ward; daughter-in-law, Kelly Ward; grandchildren, Samuel Guy, Makenzie Guy, Jake (Cassie) Guy, Garrett (Courtney) Guynn, Shala Guy, Aaron (Ashley) Haskell, Kristi (Jordan) Swanson, Taylor Ward, Tyler (Andrea) Ward, Madison Ward, Kameron (Josiah) Beal, and Noah Ward; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Guy, Brynlee Guy, Levi Guynn, Easton Swanson, Payton Haskell, Kinleigh Haskell, Brody Haskell, and Everett.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO