Ina Garten's Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup Recipe Reveals 'The Two Key Ingredients to Great Chicken Soup'
Ina Garten's Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup Recipe Reveals 'The Two Key Ingredients to Great Chicken Soup'

We are fully in soup season, and Ina Garten agrees. The Barefoot Contessa has been on a social media blitz, sharing her favorite soup recipes now that we're in deep mid-winter, and they couldn't come at a better time. Ina Garten has so many soup and stew recipes that it's hard to choose our favorites, but whether it's the Italian wedding soup Jennifer Garner swears by or her rich tomato soup, you know that when you make a Barefoot Contessa...
This One-Pan BBQ Chicken Recipe Is Your Next Easy & Impressive Weeknight Dinner
This One-Pan BBQ Chicken Recipe Is Your Next Easy & Impressive Weeknight Dinner

A whole roast chicken has become the standard for an elegant dinner recipe, but all that cook time and basting is too much for a simple night in. If you want the same flavor and a more hands-off way to do it, spatchcocking is the way to go, and Ree Drummond's BBQ spatchcock chicken recipe for the Food Network is the perfect hands-off one-pan meal to test this technique.
TODAY.com
Easy make-ahead Super Bowl apps: Buffalo chicken spring rolls and pizza rolls
Watching a football game is fun, but serve some grub and game day is sure to become a memorable experience! Former NFL linebacker and chef Derrell Smith is joining the TODAY Food team, as we get ready for the biggest game of the year. He shows us how to make spicy buffalo chicken spring rolls and cheesy pizza pockets.
Chefs share favorite soul food recipes to kick off for Black History Month
Two soul food chefs share their recipes with "GMA" to celebrate the start of Black History Month.
moneysavingmom.com
Gretchen’s $153 Grocery Shopping Trip and Weekly Menu Plan for 6 {Including Sam’s Club}
2 pkg Fresh, Boneless Chicken Breasts – Marked down to $7.23 and $7.89 (These are HUGE packs and this amount will last us at least 3 weeks! I cut them in half lengthwise and them froze them.) 1 loaf Bread – $1.29. 2 bags Mini Cucumbers – $1.89...
Steak Seasoning Elevates Asparagus To The Savory Veg Hall Of Fame
If you're an asparagus person, you have likely perfected the exact method for seasoning your stalky greens so that they transform into a deliciously zesty side dish. You might just be a salt and pepper sprinkler, or maybe you go all out, dashing it with a bit of this and that from your spice cabinet and topping it off with a drizzle of lemon. Even if you don't care for asparagus much, there are plenty of ways to kick up the flavor that just might make you a convert. That's the beauty of this diverse veggie. Not only that, but asparagus is rich in antioxidants, vitamin K, and dietary fiber, and contains other essential minerals and antioxidants that the body can greatly benefit from (via Healthline).
