Matthew Cheek House Fire Recovery Fundraiser

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 31, 2023

Lee Evancho

Oxford, AL – Chief Bill Partridge made a plea for assistance for one of his officers easier in the week, “Unfortunately, one of our officers suffered a total loss of their home in a house fire. This dedicated public servant has a wife, two small children, and another on the way. If anyone would like to help, the link is below. Thank you all in advance.”

Of course as may know on 1/28/23 the Cheek family suffered a total loss of their home in a house fire in the White Plains community in Alabama. Also lost in the fire was the family’s primary vehicle. The Cheek family includes father Matthew, along with his wife (Mai), sons Miles and Milo, as well as their unborn daughter. Matthew is a patrol officer for the Oxford Alabama Police Department. He is also a member of the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT), and an active member in the Alabama Air Guard. Matthew serves his community and his country proudly.

Through a GoFund Me Account the statement reads, “We are attempting to raise money to to help bridge the gap between losing their home and being displaced until they can get insurance money and buy a new house. With two young sons and a child on the way, any help would be appreciated in their time of need.” Anyone who would like to contribute the links is below.

https://gofund.me/98b5b1a8

