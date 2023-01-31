ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Matthew Cheek House Fire Recovery Fundraiser

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409Pma_0kXe5J3F00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 31, 2023

Lee Evancho

Oxford, AL – Chief Bill Partridge made a plea for assistance for one of his officers easier in the week, “Unfortunately, one of our officers suffered a total loss of their home in a house fire. This dedicated public servant has a wife, two small children, and another on the way. If anyone would like to help, the link is below. Thank you all in advance.”

Of course as may know on 1/28/23 the Cheek family suffered a total loss of their home in a house fire in the White Plains community in Alabama. Also lost in the fire was the family’s primary vehicle. The Cheek family includes father Matthew, along with his wife (Mai), sons Miles and Milo, as well as their unborn daughter. Matthew is a patrol officer for the Oxford Alabama Police Department. He is also a member of the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT), and an active member in the Alabama Air Guard. Matthew serves his community and his country proudly.

Through a GoFund Me Account the statement reads, “We are attempting to raise money to to help bridge the gap between losing their home and being displaced until they can get insurance money and buy a new house. With two young sons and a child on the way, any help would be appreciated in their time of need.” Anyone who would like to contribute the links is below.

https://gofund.me/98b5b1a8

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman who’s still dealing with it had to move out of her home for safety reasons. She says the city needs to take care of it. When the heavy...
HOOVER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’

Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Calhoun Journal

Send Valentine’s Day Cards to Patients at Children’s of Alabama

Birmingham, AL – Children’s of Alabama is asking for your help to show some love to its patients on Valentine’s Day. Through Feb. 14, you can send free greeting cards to patients in the hospital. Visit give.childrensal.org/valentinesday and select one of three Valentine’s Day card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Valentine’s Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Sand Mountain Sam prepares to make Groundhog Day weather prediction

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam. Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.
SARDIS CITY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy