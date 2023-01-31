PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the area of Union and Manchester Ave. where they found the victim on the ground suffering from the gruesome injury. Firefighters at the scene, assisted by members of the St. Joseph’s Advanced Life Support, applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported the victim to St. Joseph's Health. The severed limb was recovered by members of the Paterson Fire Department and also transported to the hospital packed in ice which was taken from a nearby liquor store at the scene.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO