RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region appoints new chief of thoracic surgery
Dr. Richard Lazzaro, a board-certified thoracic surgeon with 25 years of specialized experience in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, has been named to the expanded position of chief of thoracic surgery for the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region. The region encompasses Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Community Medical...
Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers. According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
Hudson hospital chain’s bid for nonprofit status approved by state health planning board
The state Health Planning Board Thursday morning unanimously approved CarePoint Health System’s application to convert its three Hudson County for-profit hospitals to nonprofit status. The approvals make official the transfer of ownership of Christ Hospital in Jersey City, Bayonne Medical Center and Hoboken University Medical Center from majority owner...
University Hospital delivers its preliminary draft of new Facility Master Plan
The leadership of University Hospital presented the preliminary draft of a new Facility Master Plan during its recent meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim CEO and President CEO Mary Maples, who turned control of the hospital over to incoming CEO and President Ed Jimenez on Monday.
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation pledges $1M in support of hospital
The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation made a $1 million pledge to further support expansion, services and programs at the medical center. Lou Weiss, chair of the foundation, presented the ceremonial check for the $1 million pledge to Bergen New Bridge CEO and President Deb Visconi. “The support from...
N.J. hospital appoints new top doctor after yearlong search
Holy Name medical center has named Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi as its new chief medical officer, NJ Advance Media has learned. The position had been vacant for the past year after Dr. Adam Jarrett left the role following a probe involving racial concerns that he had raised. The chief medical officer...
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
Avison Young arranges new lease transactions for RWJBarnabas Health
Avison Young on Tuesday said it arranged two new lease transactions for RWJBarnabas Health: 26,377 square feet at 630 Central Ave. in New Providence and flex space at 315 Northfield Ave. in Livingston. The former will serve as a training location for the health care provider’s northern New Jersey staff and the latter, representing Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, will support the health care system’s expanding presence throughout the region.
At NJCU, historic project labor agreement comes with internships, too
A memorandum of understanding signed by New Jersey City University and the Hudson County Building Trades will make NJCU the first public university in the state to authorize that all university construction projects that exceed $5 million be completed by union labor. The historic agreement, however, is about more than...
Paterson expanding Full Service Community Schools program
PATERSON, N.J. -- Soon, more New Jersey families will have a chance to access services from health care to academic support for free. It's thanks to a partnership between Paterson Public Schools and Montclair State University.Ilonka Pimentel, a mother of three, explained how Paterson Public School No. 16, her 6-year-old's school, connected her to doctors to help with her hearing. "She's very grateful for the service we provide to her," Pimentel said through a translator. "In one day we were able to get a pediatrician to see the child and then schedule an audiologist," said Principal Nancy Tavarez. Public School No. 16 is a...
Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
NA administrator Steven LoIacono named President of NJ Municipal Managers Association
North Arlington Borough Administrator Stephen LoIacono has been named President of the New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA). The association counts nearly 300 municipal managers and administrators as members. Members must be committed to maintaining the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the position they hold. The association works...
Larken Associates to expand Branchburg Commons executive suites
Larken Associates on Tuesday said it will expand its Branchburg Executive Suites in Branchburg. Larken plans to grow the 7,500-square-foot space by an additional 2,000 square feet to better accommodate the next-generation workspace for corporate professionals, freelancers and contractors. Located at 3322 Route 22, the Executive Suites platform currently encompasses...
Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic
Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
Parents Seek Answers After Baby Dies at Mount Sinai During NYC Nurses Strike
As striking nurses picketed outside Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital on Jan. 11, the parents of 4-month-old Noah Morton say they were at their sick baby’s bedside, only mildly aware of the work stoppage. Speaking exclusively to the NBC New York I-Team, Craige Morton and his wife Saran say...
Kislak Co. celebrates its sales leaders at award ceremony
The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. in January celebrated its sales team that just experienced a record year in 2022. Sales awards were distributed at the firm’s annual awards ceremony, which was held in January at Vine & Oak Tavern in Cranford. Senior Vice President Justin Lupo received the Jay I....
Exchange Place Alliance elects 3 to its board
Three new board members have been elected to the Exchange Place Alliance, according to a Monday announcement. Joe Panepinto, Abe Naperstek and David Elkouby are ready to join the existing members of Jersey City’s not-for-profit organization established to preserve and advance Exchange Place. Panepinto, Naparstek and Elkouby succeed Steve...
Injured Man, Severed Leg Transported to St. Joseph's Health After Monday Crash
PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the area of Union and Manchester Ave. where they found the victim on the ground suffering from the gruesome injury. Firefighters at the scene, assisted by members of the St. Joseph’s Advanced Life Support, applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported the victim to St. Joseph's Health. The severed limb was recovered by members of the Paterson Fire Department and also transported to the hospital packed in ice which was taken from a nearby liquor store at the scene.
9 Rutgers professors named fellows of American Association for Advancement of Science
Rutgers University faculty recently elected nine of its own to the newest class of fellows for the American Association for the Advancement of Science. They are among 506 scientists, engineers and innovators recognized for their achievements. Paul Copeland, Shuchismita Dutta, Bonnie Firestein, William Hallman, Saurabh W. Jha, Robert E. Kopp,...
C&W helps secure leases at 10 Exchange Place for consulting and insurance firms
Two leases totaling 35,240 square feet at 10 Exchange Place in Jersey City have been arranged, according to a late Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered the deal. The property is adjacent to the Hudson River Walkway and Harborside Center, which features an array of retail, dining and...
