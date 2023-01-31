ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Red Cross issues fire safety tips after 4 blazes in Raleigh in a weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two fires on Saturday night and two on Sunday morning, the Red Cross is issuing fire safety tips for apartment residents. On Saturday night, a fire at 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Drive in northeast Raleigh left three people displaced. Officials reported another fire at 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Avenue. That fire left the home destroyed and a man was treated at the scene for burns.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

UNC Rex baby born on 2/3/23 had ‘impeccable timing’

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”. According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”. Dominic weighed seven pounds,...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Dense fog advisory issued until Monday morning for most of central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dense fog advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina Sunday night, and will remain in place until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Visibility has dropped to less than a quarter mile so expect commutes Sunday night as well as Monday morning to be impacted.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman burned, 3 people displaced in Raleigh house fire; 35 firefighters respond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was burned in a house fire that displaced three people in northeast Raleigh Saturday night, fire officials said. The fire was reported just before 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Dr., which is in the Hedingham neighborhood off North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Robert Hodge.
RALEIGH, NC

