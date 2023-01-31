Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
20th Annual NC MLK Black History Month Parade in Durham focuses on culture, representation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a celebration of Black culture and history in Durham on Saturday as the annual NC MLK Black History Month Parade strolled down Fayetteville Street. “I saw this online and thought, this is a great opportunity to teach my kids and have this experience,”...
‘This is just devastation’: Families across Raleigh displaced after 4 different fires in 8 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families throughout Raleigh are displaced on Sunday after four fires broke out all within a 24-hour period. “When I opened the gate, I almost had a heart attack, because flames were coming out of here, flames were just billowing out the front door, I mean literally just billowing out,” Mona Cummings said.
Lockdowns at 4 Wake County schools lead to dismissal, altered schedule for some students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple schools in Wake County went on lockdowns Friday. Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed under Code Red lockdowns in the morning because of threats that were made on social media. Parents confirmed to CBS 17 that Broughton High and Oberlin Middle...
47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
Horror flick ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on legendary haunted central NC camping spot
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in central North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page.
Red Cross issues fire safety tips after 4 blazes in Raleigh in a weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two fires on Saturday night and two on Sunday morning, the Red Cross is issuing fire safety tips for apartment residents. On Saturday night, a fire at 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Drive in northeast Raleigh left three people displaced. Officials reported another fire at 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Avenue. That fire left the home destroyed and a man was treated at the scene for burns.
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
Apartment building displaced in midnight blaze; firefighters had to evacuate because of flames, Raleigh officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A whole apartment building was displaced after a midnight fire in Raleigh, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. At about 12 a.m. Sunday, fire crews said they were called to an apartment building on the 4700 block of Walden Pond Drive, an area part of the Walden Woods Condominiums.
Children learn about dental health on “Terrific Teeth Day” in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 1,000 watt smile isn’t just for the camera. How white and clean teeth appear can indicate how healthy someone is. On Saturday, about two hundred families went to the Poe Center in Raleigh for their annual “Terrific Teeth Day”. “How long...
2 suspects wanted for Dollar General robbery, Nash County sheriff says
SAMARIA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two robbery suspects. The sheriff’s office said the robbery took place on Friday around 9:45 p.m. at the Dollar General in Samaria. Deputies said the suspects are believed to be two...
UNC Rex baby born on 2/3/23 had ‘impeccable timing’
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”. According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”. Dominic weighed seven pounds,...
Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Dense fog advisory issued until Monday morning for most of central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dense fog advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina Sunday night, and will remain in place until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Visibility has dropped to less than a quarter mile so expect commutes Sunday night as well as Monday morning to be impacted.
Additional security at Rolesville High School for Friday varsity games after Code Red Alert Wednesday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Excitement and cheers could be heard from inside the Rolesville High School gymnasium Friday evening as the girls and boys varsity basketball teams fought for the win. The Rolesville Rams and Knightdale Knights put on a tough fight. The game comes just days after the...
Woman burned, 3 people displaced in Raleigh house fire; 35 firefighters respond
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was burned in a house fire that displaced three people in northeast Raleigh Saturday night, fire officials said. The fire was reported just before 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Dr., which is in the Hedingham neighborhood off North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Robert Hodge.
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
Brace for at least another year with bumpy, rocky I-440 in Raleigh; no temp repairs planned along stretch that also floods
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bumpy and uneven stretch — that is also prone to flooding — of Interstate-440 between Six Forks Road and Glenwood Avenue has not been kind to drivers. In January, CBS 17 spoke to Andrea Martinez of Raleigh. She said her windshield was...
3rd woman charged with trespassing on school bus in Cumberland County in less than a month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Beard...
