Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies

Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
SheKnows

Pamela Anderson Is Embracing Her Gray Hair Because She Refuses to Have a ‘Really Hard Time With Aging’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s so refreshing to hear women in Hollywood tackling the aging topic and dismantling societal norms one issue at a time. Pamela Anderson is the latest celebrity to push aside the pressure of trying to look 30 in every decade — she’s so excited for this season of life.  The 55-year-old actress enthusiastically told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, “I can’t wait to see myself old.” Anderson wants to be able to “recognize” herself when she looks in the...
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
RadarOnline

Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
People

Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Vibe

La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life

During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson Nearly ODed On Advil & Vodka Amidst Tommy Lee’s Jealousy: ‘At The End Of My Rope’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Pamela Anderson detailed in her memoir a harrowing instance that almost killed her amidst struggles with Tommy Lee when they were married. The trouble started when Pamela was filmed Barb Wire, which came out in 1996. Pamela said that the days on the movie set were long and taxing, and at the same time, she was still filming Baywatch and adjusting to life as a newlywed (Pam and Tommy married in 1995). “When I came back to rest between scenes, [Tommy] would purposely mess up my hair and makeup and unlace my corset,” Pamela said. “A tactic used to spend more time together. Because I was his, he’d said. He wanted his “wife time.” All of his antics kept getting us in trouble.”
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...

