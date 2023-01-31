If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Pamela Anderson detailed in her memoir a harrowing instance that almost killed her amidst struggles with Tommy Lee when they were married. The trouble started when Pamela was filmed Barb Wire, which came out in 1996. Pamela said that the days on the movie set were long and taxing, and at the same time, she was still filming Baywatch and adjusting to life as a newlywed (Pam and Tommy married in 1995). “When I came back to rest between scenes, [Tommy] would purposely mess up my hair and makeup and unlace my corset,” Pamela said. “A tactic used to spend more time together. Because I was his, he’d said. He wanted his “wife time.” All of his antics kept getting us in trouble.”

5 DAYS AGO