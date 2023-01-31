Read full article on original website
Pamela Anderson Reveals When She Realized Kid Rock Was Not the One -- and Where She Stands With Ex Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson knew right away that things weren't going to work out with Kid Rock. Ahead of the release of her memoir, the 55-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed how she knew her marriage to the 52-year-old singer wouldn't last. Kid Rock was Anderson's second...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Pamela Anderson Is Embracing Her Gray Hair Because She Refuses to Have a ‘Really Hard Time With Aging’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s so refreshing to hear women in Hollywood tackling the aging topic and dismantling societal norms one issue at a time. Pamela Anderson is the latest celebrity to push aside the pressure of trying to look 30 in every decade — she’s so excited for this season of life. The 55-year-old actress enthusiastically told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, “I can’t wait to see myself old.” Anderson wants to be able to “recognize” herself when she looks in the...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage
Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like
Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson. Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell...
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee calls her $4000 a year ‘Baywatch’ residuals ‘a crime’
Even as Pamela Anderson finds herself in the middle of a career renaissance, her fans are discovering just how poorly the international icon was treated by the entertainment industry, including by the producers of Baywatch. During an interview with Extra, Pamela and her son Brandon Thomas Lee discussed her decision...
La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life
During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012
Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
Pam Anderson Nearly ODed On Advil & Vodka Amidst Tommy Lee’s Jealousy: ‘At The End Of My Rope’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Pamela Anderson detailed in her memoir a harrowing instance that almost killed her amidst struggles with Tommy Lee when they were married. The trouble started when Pamela was filmed Barb Wire, which came out in 1996. Pamela said that the days on the movie set were long and taxing, and at the same time, she was still filming Baywatch and adjusting to life as a newlywed (Pam and Tommy married in 1995). “When I came back to rest between scenes, [Tommy] would purposely mess up my hair and makeup and unlace my corset,” Pamela said. “A tactic used to spend more time together. Because I was his, he’d said. He wanted his “wife time.” All of his antics kept getting us in trouble.”
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Moments We Can’t Stop Thinking About (PHOTOS)
As expected, the 2023 Grammys red carpet delivered some show-stopping looks. Stars such as Lizzo, who donned an ornate floral number with a hooded cape, walked the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night (Feb. 5). See photos from the...
Beverly Hills Hot Spot The Hideaway Is LA’s Top Destination for Celebrity Sightings
JT Torregiani Whether you’re a Los Angeles local or an out-of-towner, it’s always fun to spot a famous face in the wild. But you won’t catch A-listers anywhere near the Hollywood Walk of Fame or other tourist traps. Instead, the entertainment elite hit up the city’s top-tier dining destinations for a more exclusive experience. And […]
